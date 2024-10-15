Watch an Exclusive Clip From ‘The Session Man: Nicky Hopkins’

Keyboardist Nicky Hopkins is the subject of a documentary coming out in November. Session Man: Nicky Hopkins features interviews with many artists Hopkins worked with over 30 years starting in the mid-'60s.

The movie reflects on the life and career of the late keyboardist, who appeared on more than 250 albums by the Beatles, the Kinks, Rod Stewart, the Who and many others, including the Rolling Stones, who share their thoughts on Hopkins in an exclusive clip.

In it, Keith Richards recalls how the band's longtime keyboardist, Ian Stewart, recommended Hopkins to the Stones. Hopkins began an association with the Rolling Stones in 1967 that lasted from Their Satanic Majesties Request through Tattoo You, appearing on almost all of their albums during this period.

"We were coming up with songs [that were] absolutely beyond Stew's level of capability," Richard says. "Stew called and said, 'The only guy that can handle this is Nicky Hopkins." Session pianist Paddy Milner then notes the "great" introduction to "She's a Rainbow." "It sets up the song, hugely identifying [it]," he says.

You can watch the exclusive clip below.

The Session Man: Nicky Hopkins will arrive on Nov. 5 as a digital release; a DVD will follow in December. The film includes interviews with Peter Frampton, Mick Jagger, Pete Townshend and other musicians Hopkins played with.

"What started as the germs of an idea for a film quickly became a work of passion that has taken just over five years to reach this point," director Mike Treen tells UCR. "Such was the continuing appeal of the Nicky Hopkins story. Quite simply, he was a virtuoso pianist, living with a debilitating chronic illness, who played with some of rock 'n' roll's greatest bands and solo artists.

"Over a 30-year period, the harmonic richness and melodic flair he brought to recording sessions meant that he would go on to contribute on over 250 albums. His distinctive piano riffs and musical motifs can be found on some of the most iconic and memorable tracks of that era."

What Records Did Nicky Hopkins Play On?

Because of medical issues, the Middlesex, England-born Hopkins could not tour much, so he spent most of his career as a session pianist and organist. After a stint with British blues pioneer Cyril Davies, Hopkins played on the Who's 1965 debut album, My Generation, and worked with the Kinks around the same time.

For the next three decades, he played on many of rock's best records, including dates with the Beatles (that's him on "Revolution") and, after their breakup, on solo albums by all four members.

Over the years he played with Jefferson Airplane (he also performed onstage with them at Woodstock), Badfinger, Joe Cocker, Donovan, the Hollies, Harry Nilsson, Quicksilver Messenger Service, Carly Simon, Cat Stevens, Joe Walsh and dozens of other artists.

Hopkins died at age 50 in 1994 from complications resulting from Crohn's disease.