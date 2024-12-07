Nicko McBrain Says Tonight Will Be His Final Iron Maiden Concert

Nicko McBrain is about to play his last show with Iron Maiden.

The band's longtime drummer, who suffered a stroke in January 2023 but returned to the road four months later, announced the news on the band's official website: "After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle. Today, Sat, Dec 7th, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden. I wish the band much success moving forward."

McBrain joined Iron Maiden in 1982, first appearing on their 1983 album Piece of Mind. When he announced the news of his stroke, McBrain revealed that he wasn't fully recovered yet, and was struggling with some of the band's more complex material: "I unfortunately haven't been able to give you lot 100% of my performance."



A year later, in July 2024, McBrain explained how his bandmates had supported him and changed their set lists to accommodate him: "It ain’t the old Nicko – it’s not the old one by a long shot. But at least it's part of me. And my band, bless their hearts, Steve Harris and the rest of the guys turn around and say, ‘If you can’t do something in a song, we just won’t do that song.’”

In his statement, McBrain vows to "remain firmly part of the Iron Maiden family," and to continue work on a variety of projects and existing businesses. "Touring with Maiden the last 42 years has been an incredible journey," he concludes. "To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true and I love you! I look into the future with much excitement and great hope! I’ll be seeing you soon, may God bless you all, and, of course, 'Up the Irons!'"

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood offered his own statement on behalf of the band: "Thank you for being an irrepressible force behind the drum kit for Maiden for 42 years and my friend for even longer. I speak on behalf of all the band when I say we will miss you immensely! The band and I all have a thousand great memories of the past 42 years, great gigs, copious platinum and gold discs and awards, love from the fans and one beer too many on too many occasions! Such a bond is forever! And, as Steve Harris says, ‘Nicko is and will always be part of the Maiden family’."

Tonight's show marks the conclusion of Iron Maiden's 2024 The Future Past tour. The band is scheduled to return to the road in May 2025 for the Run For Your Lives tour. Their statement notes that a replacement for McBrain is already lined up: "Maiden always get their man and our already chosen new drummer will be announced very shortly."