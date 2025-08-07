New York Mets to Celebrate 60th Anniversary of Beatles’ Shea Stadium Performance

The New York Mets will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Beatles' legendary 1965 Shea Stadium concert on Aug. 15 when they host the Seattle Mariners.

At 6:15 p.m. on that evening — approximately an hour before the game begins — a performance by the band 1964 the Tribute will take place in front of Shea Bridge, a pedestrian walkway in the outfield section of the stadium. Additionally, the first 15,000 fans who enter the stadium will receive an exclusive Shea Stadium replica.

The game's first pitch will be thrown by people who worked at the stadium on that day in 1965 when the Beatles performed there for over 55,000 people — a record-breaking number at the time. To end the night, a themed fireworks show will happen after the game.

The Beatles played two shows at Shea Stadium in 1965, one on Aug. 15 and the other on Aug. 23. The following year, they stopped performing live for paying audiences.

"Now it's quite commonplace for people to play Shea Stadium or Giants Stadium and all those big places, but this was the first time," Paul McCartney said in Anthology. "It seemed like millions of people, but we were ready for it. They obviously felt we were popular enough to fill it. Once you go onstage and you know you've filled a place that size, it's magic, just walls of people."

What Happened to Shea Stadium?

Shea Stadium first opened in 1964, two years prior to the Beatles' concerts. It served as the home venue for the New York Mets until it was demolished in 2009. That same year, a new baseball park, Citi Field, opened directly next door and has been the new home of the Mets ever since.

Watch the Beatles Perform 'I Feel Fine' at Shea Stadium in 1965