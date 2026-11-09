New Order has announced a string of U.S. concerts set for March of 2027.

The first of the shows will take place March 5 in Austin, Texas, followed by two more concerts in Texas, one in New Orleans, one in Nashville, Tennessee and a final two in Miami. Before that, the band will perform in South America later this month and into early December.

For this run of shows, New Order will be performing without two of their longtime members: Stephen Morris and his wife Gillian Gilbert, who is currently battling cancer.

You can view a complete list of New Order's current tour dates, with the newly announced U.S shows in bold, below. Tickets will first be available via an artist presale running on Nov. 10, and then via a Live Nation presale on Nov. 12. Lastly, tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 13.

New Order's Upcoming Rock Hall Induction

Also later this month, New Order is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony that will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 14. They will be inducted as a single unit with Joy Division, honoring members of both bands — Joy Division with Ian Curtis, Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook and Stephen Morris, plus the addition of Gillian Gilbert for New Order.

"I'd just like to say how wonderfully pleased I am to be finally accepted into the Cleveland Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," Hook said of the honor earlier this year. Joy Division and New Order were nominated twice previously, once in 2023 and again in 2025. "I've been looking forward to it for years, so I definitely am going to make the most of it."

New Order 2026-2027 Tour Dates:

Nov. 23 — São Paulo, BR @ Espaço Unimed

Nov. 25 — São Paulo, BR @ Espaço Unimed

Nov. 28 — Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera

Dec. 1 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Mandarine Park

Dec. 5 — Lima, PE @ Veltrac Music Festival

Dec. 9 — Bogotá, CO @ Movistar Arena

March 5 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

March 7 — Fort Worth, TX @ Ariat Arena *

March 10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

March 13 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore ^

March 16 — Nashville, TN @ The Truth ^

March 20 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater #

March 21 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater #

* = w/ Future Islands

^ = w/ Zachery Allen Starkey

# = w/ DJ Arthur Baker