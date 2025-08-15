Today’s New Music Releases: Aug. 15, 2025

Deep Purple dives deeper into a signature live album while Van Halen explores their final multi-platinum era. Other acts with new releases due today include Electric Light Orchestra, the Jerry Garcia Band, Jethro Tull, Pretenders and UFO, among others.

Made in Japan gets the super deluxe treatment as Deep Purple's Top 10 hit 1972 concert recording returns with new stereo and Dolby ATMOS mixes from Steven Wilson. The 5CD/1Blu-ray box set includes the original album, the three shows in Osaka and Tokyo that provided material for the LP, and edited songs that were issued as singles.

Van Halen's expanded 2LP/2CD/Blu-ray edition of 1995's Balance now includes the B-side "Crossing Over," two songs from the Twister soundtrack, and nine previously unreleased live tracks from the accompanying tour. With help from the Top 40 single "Can't Stop Lovin' You," Balance became Van Halen's 10th (and last) album to sell more than a million copies.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of scheduled new music for details on records issued throughout the year.

Out Today

Billy Idol, Don't Stop; Whiplash Smile; Charmed Life (vinyl reissues)

Cranberries, No Need to Argue (expanded 30th anniversary deluxe edition)

Deep Purple, Made in Japan: Super Deluxe Edition (expanded 5CD/1Blu-ray box set reissue with new Steven Wilson Atmos Mix)

Electric Light Orchestra, Out of the Blue (yellow and red 2LP vinyl edition)

Jerry Garcia Band, Live at the Warfield: February 28th, March 1st & 2nd, 1991 (6CD box)

Jethro Tull, Live From Baloise Session 2008 (2CD or 2LP release)

Orianthi [Alice Cooper], Some Kind of Feeling

Pretenders, The Singles (remastered reissue)

Stephen Bishop, THIMK (with Sting, Eric Clapton, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Christopher Cross, others)

UFO, No Place to Run (expanded and remastered 2CD or 3LP reissue)

Van Halen, Balance (expanded 2LP/2CD/Blu-ray reissue)

Various artists, Lee 'Scratch' Perry Presents Better Times: The Jamaican Upsetter Singles 1971 Chapter II (2CD)

Later in August

John Fogerty, Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years

Oasis, Complete Studio Album Collection (8CD or 14LP gold vinyl box)

The Who, Live at the Oval 1971 (CD, 2LP, Atmos and digital releases)

Deep Purple, Rapture of the Deep (remixed and expanded reissue)

Hawkwind, Hall of the Mountain Grill (expanded CD, vinyl or 7CD/2Blu-ray box set reissue)

John Oates, Oates

John Wetton, Concentus II: The John Wetton Live Collection Volume Two (10CD box)

Various artists, Remembering Gary Brooker: The Concert (2CD/Blu-ray/DVD box with bandmates from Procol Harum, Roger Taylor, Mike Rutherford, Paul Carrack, others)

Various artists, When Will They Ever Learn? A Story of U.S. Folk Music: 1963-1969 (4CD box with Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, the Byrds, the Lovin' Spoonful, others)

Arriving in September

David Byrne, Who Is the Sky? (multi-format releases including sky blue vinyl)

Joni Mitchell, Joni's Jazz (4CD box)

David Bowie, I Can't Give Everything Away: 2002-2016 (12CD or 18LP box)

Foghat, Fool for the City (expanded 2CD or 2LP anniversary reissue)

Foreigner, Foreigner 4 (expanded super deluxe anniversary edition)

Grateful Dead, Blues for Allah (expanded 50th anniversary 3CD or translucent green 2LP reissue)

Led Zeppelin, Physical Graffiti (50th anniversary 3LP deluxe edition); Live E.P.

Spinal Tap, The End Continues

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, Buckingham Nicks (remastered yellow or baby blue vinyl, CD and digital reissues)

Beat [King Crimson], Beat Live (3CD/Blu-ray box)

Genesis, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway: 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition (4CD/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray or 5LPs/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray)

Robert Plant, Saving Grace

Ronnie Wood, Fearless: Anthology 1965-2025 (2CD or 2LP set with Faces, Rolling Stones, Jeff Beck Group)

