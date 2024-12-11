A Look Ahead to 2025’s New Music Releases

The list of 2025 New Music Releases already includes Eric Clapton, Genesis, Thin Lizzy and Ringo Starr, among others. We've also compiled a comprehensive inventory of rumored albums that haven't been confirmed yet.

Clapton's Meanwhile arrives on compact disc and vinyl after October's digital edition. Eight of the 14 songs initially arrived as singles over the past few years, including the opening track "Pompous Fool" and "Heart of a Child." Among Clapton's collaborators are Van Morrison and the late Jeff Beck. Meanwhile is Clapton's first non-holiday album since 2016's I Still Do. The seasonal LP Happy XMas was issued in 2018.

Thin Lizzy is set to release the stripped-down Acoustic Sessions with archival contributions from late frontman Phil Lynott and former drummer Brian Downey. Fellow band cofounder Eric Bell reimagined the songs by adding acoustic guitar to tracks from the 50th-anniversary deluxe editions of Thin Lizzy's 1971 self-titled debut, 1972's Shades of a Blue Orphanage and 1973's Vagabonds of the Western World.

Genesis has completed a four-CD and Blu-ray deep dive into 1974's The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, their last studio project with Peter Gabriel. He and cofounding keyboardist Tony Banks oversaw this new mix. Elsewhere, Starr has belatedly found his way back to country music: Look Up will feature 11 original songs largely co-written by album producer T Bone Burnett and follows 1970's similarly rootsy Beaucoup of Blues, Starr's second solo album after the dissolution of the Beatles.

The Darkness' eighth album, Dreams on Toast, marks the first release from singer and guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain and drummer Rufus Taylor since 2021's Motorheart. Parasomnia finds Dream Theater reuniting with drummer Mike Portnoy after a five-album run with Mike Mangini. They're celebrating the band's 40th anniversary in 2025.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of scheduled new music for details on records issued throughout the year.

Jan. 10

Pilot, The Albums (4CD clamshell box)

Ringo Starr, Look Up

Tremonti, The End Will Show Us How

Various artists, The Hamburg Repertoire (2CD set with Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Carl Perkins, Del Shannon, Buddy Holly, others)

Jan. 17

Fleetwood Mac, Tango in the Night (Hybrid SACD and vinyl reissue)

Robert Palmer, Live at the Apollo; Rhythm & Blues; Drive (vinyl reissues)

Steve Hackett, Live Magic at Trading Boundaries

The Who, Who's Next (Atmos, 5.1 and stereo Blu-ray mixes)

Jan. 24

Blink-182, One More Time ... Part 2 (2LP blue vinyl reissue)

Eric Clapton, Meanwhile (vinyl and compact disc release)

Grateful Dead, Dick's Picks Volume Three: Pembroke Pines, Florida 5/22/77 (four-LP box)

Iggy Pop, Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 (CD/Blu-ray set)

The Rascals, Time Peace: The Rascals' Greatest Hits (vinyl reissue)

Thin Lizzy, Acoustic Sessions

Thomas Dolby, Aliens Ate My Buick (clear vinyl reissue)

Various artists, C92 (3CD set with Radiohead, the Cranberries, Lush, the Charlatans, others)

Various artists, The Magic Forest: More Pastoral Psychedelia and Funky Folk 1968-1975 (3CD set with Roy Harper, Sandy Denny, Merrell Fankhauser, others)

Jan. 31

Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe, An Evening of Yes Music Plus (remastered 2CD/2DVD box)

Bryan Ferry, Retrospective (expanded Dolby Atmos 5.1 Blu-ray reissue)

Dio, The Very Beast of Dio, Vol. 2 (vinyl reissue)

The Fall, Levitate (transparent red 2LP vinyl edition)

Gary Kemp [Saucerful of Secrets], This Destination

Hawkwind, Live at the Royal Albert Hall (3CD or 3LP editions)

Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai, G3 Reunion Live

Kim Wilde, Closer (CD, vinyl and limited white vinyl editions)

Nektar, Journey to the Centre of the Eye (remastered 2CD or 5CD/1Blu-ray editions)

Soft Machine, Softs (remastered vinyl edition)

Steely Dan, Katy Lied (vinyl reissue)

Various artists, David Hepworth's More Deep '70s: Underrated Cuts From a Misunderstood Decade (4CD box with Cheap Trick, Todd Rundgren, Thin Lizzy, the Cars, Free, others)

Feb. 7

Andy Fairweather Low [Roger Waters/Eric Clapton], The Invisible Bluesman

Dave Matthews Band, Where Are You Going: The Singles (2LP)

Don McLean, Prime Time; Chain Lightning; Believers (vinyl reissues)

Dream Theater, Parasomnia

Guided by Voices, Universe Room

Hawkwind, Space Ritual (50th anniversary Blu-ray audio edition)

Nik Kershaw, The MCA Years (10CD box)

War, Live in Japan 1974 (2LP or 2CD)

Wilco, A Ghost Is Born (expanded 9CD or 9LP/4CD reissue)

Feb. 14

Bill Medley [Righteous Brothers], Straight From the Heart (with Michael McDonald, Vince Gill, others)

John Lodge [Moody Blues], Love Conquers All (EP with Geoff Downes, others)

Ian Gillan [Deep Purple], Gillan 1978-1982 (7CD box)

Feb. 21

Patterson Hood [Drive-By Truckers], Exploding Trees and Airplane Screams

Feb. 28

Camel, Moonmadness; Mirage (remastered 2CD/Blu-ray sets)

Humble Pie, Hallelujah: 1973-1983 (5CD box set)

Kevin Godley and Lol Creme [10cc], Parts of the Process: The Complete Godley and Creme (11CD box)

The Move, Message From the Country (remastered and expanded compact disc edition)

Pat Travers, Opus One: 2009-2019 (4CD box)

The Residents, Doctor Dark (CD reissue; 2LP vinyl edition)

Steve Hackett with DJabe, Freya: Arctic Jam (CD/Blu-ray digipak)

March 7

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen, Black Light/White Noise

John Mayall, Second Generation: Live Magic 1968-1993 (30CD box)

Wang Chung, Clear Light/Dark Matter (expanded 2LP hits collection)

March 14

Ozzy Osbourne, See You on the Other Side V2.0 (18LP box)

March 28

The Darkness, Dreams on Toast

Genesis, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway: 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition (4CD/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray or 5LPs/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray)

Ricky Byrd [Joan Jett and the Blackhearts], NYC Made

April 11

Bootsy Collins, Album of the Year #1 Funkateer

TBA / Rumored:

Ace Frehley, Origins, Vol. 3

Adler, untitled (details here)

Alda Nova, untitled (details here)

Anthrax, untitled (details here)

Bad Company, untitled (details here)

Black Label Society [Zakk Wylde], untitled (details here)

Blondie, untitled (details here)

Brian Wilson, Cows in the Pasture (details here)

Bruce Springsteen, Tracks 2; Covers Vol. 2

Chris Robinson [Black Crowes], untitled (details here)

Corrosion of Conformity, untitled (details here)

David Crosby, untitled (details here)

Def Leppard, untitled (details here)

Don Airey [Deep Purple], untitled (details here)

Flock of Seagulls, untitled (details here)

George Clinton, One Nation Under Sedation

Glenn Hughes [Deep Purple/Black Country Communion], untitled (details here)

Guns N' Roses, untitled (details here)

Jerry Lee Lewis, untitled (details here)

Joe Lynn Turner [Rainbow/Deep Purple], untitled (details here)

Joe Walsh, untitled (details here)

Kinks, untitled reunion LP (details here)

Krokus, untitled (details here)

LA Guns, untitled (details here)

Last in Line, untitled (details here)

Lemmy Kilmister, untitled solo debut (details here)

Living Colour, untitled (details here)

Mammoth WVH, Mammoth III (details here)

Megadeth, untitled (details here)

Mick Mars, untitled John Corabi collaboration (details here)

Motley Crue, untitled (details here)

Morrissey, Bonfire of Teenagers (details here)

Neil Young, Ragged Glory (expanded edition)

Oasis, untitled reunion album (details here)

Robert Plant, untitled (details here)

Roger Waters, untitled (details here)

Steve Perry, untitled (details here)

Styx, untitled (details here)

Tony Iommi [Black Sabbath], untitled (details here)

U2, Songs of Ascent (details here)

W.A.S.P., untitled (details here)

ZZ Top, untitled (details here)

