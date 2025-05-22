New Jersey Bar Review-Bombed for Canceling Springsteen Cover Band After Anti-Trump Comments

A New Jersey bar has come under fire for canceling a Bruce Springsteen cover band's scheduled performance following the Boss' recent criticisms of President Donald Trump.

No Surrender, the eight-piece band that's been covering Springsteen and other classic rock acts for more than 20 years, was slated to perform at Riv's Toms River Hub in Toms River, New Jersey, on May 30, NY Advance Media reports. But bar owner Tony Rivoli scrapped the performance this week, telling bandleader Brad Hobicorn that performing Springsteen covers for the bar's conservative clientele was "too risky at the moment."

When Hobicorn offered to play a non-Springsteen covers set instead, Rivoli said he couldn't justify paying the band $2,500 for the change of plans. "Unfortunately it's just too much money I wanted to do the Springsteen tribute for that money in my social media team would have promoted it we would have done well but now because Bruce can't keep his mouth shut we're screwed,” Rivoli texted Hobicorn.

In a separate message to No Surrender bassist Guy Fleming, Rivoli added, "Whenever the national anthem plays, my bar stands and is in total silence, that's our clientele. Toms River is red and won't stand for his bullshit."

"This is not political for us at all," Hobicorn told NJ Advance Media. "We're just a cover band that's trying to make some money, and people rely on it financially. We're the ones really getting hurt."

In the wake of the Riv's Toms River Hub cancellation, No Surrender booked a show at the Headliner Oasis in Neptune City, New Jersey, roughly 20 miles north of Toms River, for May 30.

How Did the Trump-Springsteen Feud Start?

The current Trump-Springsteen feud began on May 14 during Springsteen's tour kickoff in Manchester, England. The Boss slammed Trump's "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration" and called on "all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring.”

Trump responded to Springsteen two days later on Truth Social, calling him "a dried up prune of a rocker" and a "pushy, obnoxious JERK." He added that Springsteen "ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just 'standard fare.' Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!"

On Monday, the president posted another tirade on Truth Social in which he demanded an investigation into Springsteen, Bono, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey, all of whom he accused of accepting campaign money to endorse and perform for 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Springsteen, in turn, rushed-released a live EP from his hot-button Manchester show titled Land of Hope & Dreams, which shares its name with his ongoing tour. The set contains four songs — "Land of Hope and Dreams," "Long Walk Home," "My City of Ruins" and "Chimes of Freedom" — plus his impassioned commentary before "Land of Hope and Dreams" and "My City of Ruins."

Riv's Toms River Hub Review-Bombed on Yelp After No Surrender Cancellation

Riv's Toms River Hub, meanwhile, appears to be getting review-bombed on Yelp, leading to the temporary disabling of posts on its page.

"This business recently received increased public attention resulting in an influx of people posting their views to this page, so we have temporarily disabled the ability to post here as we work to investigate the content," a notice on the bar's Yelp page says. "While racism has no place on Yelp and we unequivocally reject racism or discrimination in any form, all reviews on Yelp must reflect an actual first-hand consumer experience (even if that means disabling the ability for users to express points of view we might agree with)."

Recent one-star reviews from earlier this month accuse Riv's Toms River Hub of serving dry, flavorless food with a side of racism. One review includes a photo of a white woman wearing a poncho and sombrero emblazoned with a picture of Trump and the words "Deport Illegals!"

Rivoli previously drew controversy with his former business, Rivoli's Restaurant, which also operated in Toms River and closed in 2016. In 2014, Rivoli's posted a message on its electronic sign that said "I can breathe I obey law," in reference to the death of Eric Garner, who repeatedly said, "I can't breathe," as a New York City Police Department officer held him in a prohibited chokehold shortly before he died.

Pictures of the sign recirculated in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd, who said the same thing as police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over nine minutes. Rivoli apologized for the sign in 2020.

In a Facebook post recapping the ordeal, Fleming thanked fans for their support of No Surrender and urged people to "think about spending your money" at Riv's Toms River Hub.