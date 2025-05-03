Is This the Name of Cheap Trick’s New Album?

Cheap Trick vocalist Robin Zander offered a hint at what to expect from the band’s next studio album – and revealed its possible title.

The follow-up to 2021’s In Another World is currently reaching the end of the production process, cover artist John Johnson revealed in a blog post.

Confirming that the title under discussion is All Washed Up, Zander told Johnson: “I’ll have to send it to you. It’s pretty good. It’s Cheap trick. It sounds like us. It’s got some good, bad and ugly on it, just like our other records.”

Asked if the band were planning to perform any of their new songs at upcoming shows, Zander said: “We won’t be doing that. We’re going to wait...the cover’s not even finished yet, John – you know that.” He added that the group were operating with a new office team, saying: “I love the new management; they’re very cool.”

On its release, record label BMG said of the band’s 20th album: “In Another World sees Cheap Trick doing what they do better than anyone – crafting indelible rock ‘n’ roll with oversized hooks, mischievous lyrics and seemingly inexorable energy.”

Cheap Trick Prepare to Bid Farewell to Japan

The Rockford, Illinois natives are reported to be preparing a farewell tour of Japan later this year. While few details have been made available, the road trip would close a five-decade onstage relationship with the country that helped made the band’s name.

They’d launched three studio albums in the U.S. to little acclaim before 1978’s Cheap Trick at Bodukan – originally intended for a Japan-only release – secured their success in their home country.