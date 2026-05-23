Watch Neil Young Make His Surprise Return to the Stage

Neil Young made a surprise return to the stage at a benefit concert in Vancouver last night.

The event honored Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki’s 90th birthday. Young, a vocal supporter of Suzuki's work, was one of a long list of celebrities to attend. Also on hand were Jane Fonda, Al Gore, Bruce Cockburn, Chantal Kreviazuk and Sarah McLachlan.

During his surprise appearance at the event, Young delivered solo acoustic renditions of two of his classic songs: “After the Gold Rush” and “Heart of Gold.” It marked the rocker’s first performance since the Painted Turtle benefit show on October 25, 2025 -- and notably comes months after he canceled his 2026 tour. See video from Young’s recent performance below.

Why Did Neil Young Cancel His 2026 Tour Plans?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had planned to spend the summer touring Europe, but abruptly canceled all of his 2026 dates in February. "I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time,” he explained. “Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I’m sorry to let you down, but this is not the time. I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts. LOVE Neil be well.”

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While Young’s concert schedule remains empty, the 80 year-old legend is still very active. He recently completed a new album titled Second Song, recorded alongside the Chrome Hearts and producer Rick Rubin. Young previously revealed that the LP includes new material along with unheard songs that he originally wrote in the ‘60s. Young and the Chrome Hearts also have a new live album titled As Time Explodes due out May 29.