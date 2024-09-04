Neil Young Confirms Another Show After Halted Crazy Horse Tour

Neil Young is slowly but surely putting together another run of concerts after abruptly canceling a tour with Crazy Horse.

Just weeks after announcing an appearance at 2024's Farm Aid, Young has confirmed a shared date with Stephen Stills, his former bandmate in Buffalo Springfield and then Crosby Stills Nash and Young. They'll appear together at the charity Harvest Moon concert on Oct. 5 at the Painted Turtle Camp in Lakes Hughes, California. Proceeds benefit the camp and the Bridge School.

"This event not only brings together amazing musicians and families but also raises vital funds for two organizations committed to changing lives," April Tani, executive director of the Painted Turtle, said in an official statement. "It's a day of music, fun, and philanthropy — what could be better?"

READ MORE: Top 10 Neil Young Songs

In the meantime, Young has also hinted at mounting a series of theater shows, but this time with guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormic and drummer Anthony Logerfo rather than Crazy Horse. "I can play a little bit of acoustic, and then have the band come out and play," Young said. "They won’t be marathons. They won't be two hours and 10 minutes of blasting rock 'n' roll like it was with Crazy Horse."

Young's tour with Crazy Horse began in April before grinding to a halt in June. Young cited health issues as dates scheduled for July through September were called off. Farm Aid will be held on Sept. 21 in Saratoga Springs, New York. Also appearing are Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff and Lukas Nelson, among others.

This will be the second Harvest Moon charity concert, following the 2019 edition where Young played a 15-song acoustic set that concluded with an all-star rendition of the title track from 1992's Harvest Moon. Young also previously performed benefit shows for the Bridge School from 1986 to 2016 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

Top 10 Live Albums The best live albums don't merely duplicate what you can get from inside the comfort of your own home. They transcend the studio recordings. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

The Best Crosby Stills Nash and Young Fight Stories