Neil Young Announces Two ’70s-Era Bootleg Releases

Neil Young has announced two new archival albums: Neil Young and the Santa Monica Flyers, Somewhere Under the Rainbow and the Ducks, High Flyin’.

The albums will be released on April 14 on vinyl and CD and are available for pre-order now. Track listings for both LPs can be found below.

Recorded live in 1973 at the Rainbow Theatre in London, Somewhere Under the Rainbow finds Young alongside the Santa Monica Flyers, a band that included Nils Lofgren (guitar, piano, accordion), Ben Keith (pedal steel guitar), Billy Talbot (bass) and Ralph Molina (drums).

A press release notes that the “musicians were in a free-form state of mind and swung for the fences on every track” creating a performance that “is as unconventional as it is unforgettable.”

Listen to 'Human Highway' From 'Somewhere Under the Rainbow'

Meanwhile, High Flyin’ is a double live album recorded in the summer of 1977. The Ducks – a quartet made up of Young, Moby Grape bassist Bob Mosley, guitarist Jeff Blackburn and drummer Johnny Craviotto – were known to deliver unannounced performances in intimate Northern California venues.

The set lists would change from show to show, giving each performance a distinct feel. High Flyin’ is assembled from a handful of those 1977 gigs, along with two sessions at the Magical Devices studio.

Listen to 'Little Wing' From 'High Flyin''

Both Somewhere Under the Rainbow and High Flyin’ are part of Young’s ongoing “Original Bootleg Series.” Hi-res digital audio versions of the albums will be available at Neil Young Archives on April 14.

The Ducks, ‘High Flyin’’ Vinyl Track Listing

Side 1

1. “I Am a Dreamer”

2. “Younger Days”

3. “Gypsy Wedding”

4. “Are You Ready for the Country?”

5. “Hold on Boys”

Side 2

1. “My My My (Poor Man)”

2. “I’m Tore Down”

3. “Hey Now”

4. “Wide Eyed and Willing”

5. “Truckin’ Man”

Side 3

1. “Sail Away”

2. “Gone Dead Train”

3. “Silver Wings”

Side 4

1. “Human Highway”

2. “Your Love”

3. “I’m Ready”

4. “Little Wing”

5. “Car Tune”

Side 5

1. “Windward Passage”

2. “Leaving Us Now”

3. “Mr. Soul”

Side 6

1. “Two Riders”

2. “Honky Tonk Man’

3. “Sailor Man”

4. “Silver Wings”

Neil Young and the Santa Monica Flyers, ‘Somewhere Under the Rainbow’ Vinyl Track Listing

Side 1

1. “Tonight’s the Night”

2. “Mellow My Mind”

3. “World on a String”

4. “Speakin’ Out”

5. “Albuquerque”

Side 2

1. “New Mama”

2. “Roll Another Number (For the Road)”

3. “Tired Eyes”

4. “Tonight’s the Night – Part II”

Side 3

1. “Flying on the Ground Is Wrong”

2. “Human Highway”

3. “Helpless”

Side 4

1. “Don’t Be Denied”

2. “Cowgirl In the Sand”