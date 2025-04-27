Watch: Neil Young Performs Deep Cut for First Time in 36 Years

Neil Young dusted off a deep cut during his performance at the Light Up the Blues charity concert on Saturday night.

The event – which also featured Billy Idol, Linda Perry, Rufus Wainwright and Young’s former bandmate, Stephen Stills – took place at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Proceeds benefited Autism Speaks, a non-profit organization dedicated to autism research.

Young kicked off his set with the live debut of “Let’s Roll Again,” a track from his upcoming album Talking to the Trees. With lyrics that clearly reflect America’s current political turmoil, along with the subject of corporate greed, Young delivered poignant lines such as: “Let’s cover our back / Protect our children / Protect our children / Over in China / They’re way ahead / That’s hard to swallow / They’re way ahead / If yer a fascist / Then get a Tesla / If it’s electric, it doesn’t matter.”

While the new song was certainly captivating, it wasn’t the most talked about tune in Young’s set. That honor would go to “Ordinary People,” which the rocker performed for the first time in 36 years.

Recorded during the sessions for 1988’s This Note’s for You, “Ordinary People” was only performed live a handful of times in 1988 and ‘89. Despite being decades old, the 17-minute song tackles several topics that are still prevalent today, including gun violence, class struggles and (yes) corporate greed. The tune finally received its official release on 2007’s Chrome Dreams II. Video from the performance can be watched below.

What Else Did Neil Young Perform at Light Up the Blues?

Stills joined Young for the final two songs of his set, “Human Highway” and “Rockin’ in the Free World.” The two former CSNY bandmates traded ferocious guitar solos on the latter track, and led the crowd in a chant of “Take America back!” at its conclusion.

Young’s next performance is scheduled for May 23, where he’ll deliver a solo acoustic set at another charity benefit in Lakefield, Ontario. His world tour – the first with his new backing band the Chrome Hearts – kicks off in Sweden in June, with an American leg starting in August.