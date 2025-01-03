Neil Young to Release Unissued 1977 Album ‘Oceanside Countryside’

Neil Young has announced the release of the previously unissued album Oceanside Countryside, recorded between May and December 1977.

The album, scheduled for release on Feb. 14, is part of Young's Analog Originals series. The 10 songs share themes with the record that replaced Oceanside Countryside in 1978, Comes a Time. Three songs - "Goin' Back," "Human Highway" and "Field of Opportunity" - appeared on Young's ninth album when it was released in October of that year.

"This analog original album was recorded in 1977 and unreleased," Young notes in a statement accompanying the announcement.

"These songs are the original mixes done at the time of the recordings in the order I planned for the album. I sang the vocals and played the instruments on Oceanside in Florida at Triad studios and Malibu at Indigo studio. I sang the vocals and recorded with my great band of friends, Ben Keith, Joe Osborn, Karl T. Himmel, and Rufus Thibodeaux at Crazy Mama's in Nashville on Countryside.

"I hope you enjoy this treasure of an Analog Original recording, recorded by Tim Mulligan, as much as I do. Listening to it now, I think I should have put it out back then."

The album's first side features Young performing solo; Side Two includes assistance from steel guitarist Ben Keith, fiddle player Rufus Thibodeaux, drummers Karl T. Himmel and Levon Helm, and bassists Joe Osborne and Tim Drummond.

What's on Neil Young's 'Oceanside Countryside'?

While these songs have appeared on other Young albums over the years, and Oceanside Countryside tracks were issued as part of 2024's Archives Vol. III (1976-1987), the upcoming release marks the debut of several previously unreleased versions and the first time the track listing reflects the album's original running order.

You can see the track listing for Young's Oceanside Countryside below.

Neil Young, 'Oceanside Countryside' Track Listing

Side One: Oceanside

1 Sail Away

2 Lost In Space

3 Captain Kennedy

4 Goin’ Back

5 Human Highway

Side Two: Countryside

1 Field Of Opportunity

2 Dance Dance Dance

3 The Old Homestead

4 It Might Have Been

5 Pocahontas