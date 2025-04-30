Whether working solo or as a bandleader/member of any number of groups he's played with over the decades, Neil Young always seems to be the center of attention onstage.

As you will see in the list below of Neil Young Live Albums Ranked, the gifted singer-songwriter — performing as a solo artist with just an acoustic guitar, harmonica and piano, or as ragged frontman of the plugged-in electric bands Crazy Horse, the Stray Gators, the Ducks, Promise of the Real or any of the other ensembles he's shared a stage with — he's rarely stayed in one place for too long.

While a little more than half of the entries come from Young's Archives Series, like any artist whose career dates to the '60s, Young has had his share of official live albums, too. The line between them is thin, thinner than they are with most any other artist, and the opening of the Official Bootleg Series invites fan-favorite records into the growing mix.

Taken together, only a few chapters of his long, never-resting career haven't been represented in some form. From his earliest solo days following Buffalo Springfield's split in 1968 to the busy recording and touring schedule he's kept in the 2000s, Young has amassed a live catalog that reflects his relentless energy.

The list includes albums available as stand-alone releases, not those within larger sets, so LPs such as Live at the Riverboat 1969, only available as part of 2009's The Archives Vol. 1 1963–1972 box, are not included.