Neil Young Plays Rare Theater Show: Review and Set List

Neil Young was in his mid 20s – the same age this writer is now — when he compared his life to that of an old man's. At the time, it must have seemed easy for critics to simply cast Young as "wise beyond his years," a line often reserved for young people who appear to have an inherent sense of maturity.

One could argue though that it wasn't maturity at all that Young possessed in 1972 when he released the song "Old Man," or at least not in the traditional definition of the word. Instead, it was the same strength Young still has today at 78 years old, and which was on full display at his concert Tuesday night at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York: an unwavering dedication to artistic authenticity married to an understanding of the public good.

Speaking up for what you believe in — anti-gun violence, for example, ("Ohio," 1970) or actions against climate change ("Love Earth," 2022) — does not guarantee record sales, but it does show you have eyes, ears and a spine. Life goes on, no matter if your art succeeds or fails commercially. "I've been first and last / Look at how the time goes past." As his career progressed and he spent more and more time in the music business, Young seemed to embrace the idea that art is more meaningful when people stop asking whether it is "good" or "bad," but instead whether it sparks human emotion.

At the Capitol Theatre, Young now quite literally is an old man, but hardly anything like the stereotype of one. He riffs on both electric and acoustic guitar with the fervor of someone much younger and stormier — at one point smacking the neck of his instrument so hard it drew a few gasps in the audience — sings with a voice that doesn't seem to have aged much at all and moves about the stage in his signature flannel shirt, baseball cap and harmonica rack in a way that belies his 78 years. In the opening song, "I'm the Ocean," Young literally says it: "People my age / They don't do the things I do."

At his side was the Chrome Hearts, the new name Young has given his current cohort of musicians, all of whom he's played with previously in some form: Spooner Oldham (keyboards), guitarist Micah Nelson (son of Willie Nelson), bassist Corey McCormick and drummer Anthony LoGerfo. Their closeness is apparent — Nelson watches Young closely at all times, LoGerfo appears to know most of the words to each song, subtly mouthing them behind the kit.

To many, it would appear Young has an "us versus them" attitude, but in most of his on-stage commentary — and in published interviews, too — you'll find him using the word "we" frequently. "We're fighting for our lives," he said at a Farm Aid press conference on Saturday before his performance, speaking specifically to the impact of man-made climate change on agricultural practices. "Every day we have an opportunity to be more together than we were yesterday." Young said very little between songs at the Capitol Theatre, but he didn't need to — he's been advocating for peace, justice and equality since the beginning of his career, both in song and outside of it.

At the same time, Young is not a creature of habit. Midway through his set he played "Hey Babe" from 1977's American Stars 'n Bars, a song he's never played live before in his entire career. (A complete set list is available below.)

Watch Neil Young Debut 'Hey Babe'

Young's encore song, "Throw Your Hatred Down," spoke for itself, advocating as plainly as can be to relinquish both hatred and the weapons used to advance it. In 2024, that's as universal a message as they come.

You may not agree with Young's personal politics, but his conviction in them and the talent he harbors for channeling them into art is difficult to deny. "Here I am with this old guitar doing what I do," he sang on Tuesday during 1992's "Hank to Hendrix." "I never believed in much but I believe in you." Today, Young still believes in himself, his art and the possibility of a more just world, regardless of whatever criticism has been cast on him. And he also, clearly, believes in you, the people who have the power.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre 9/24/24, Set List

1. "I'm the Ocean"

2. "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere" (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover)

3. "Comes a Time"

4. "From Hank to Hendrix"

5. "Unknown Legend"

6. "Tumbleweed" (First time played since 2019)

7. "Hey Babe" (Live Debut)

8. "Journey Through the Past" (Neil on piano)

9. "Love Earth" (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover) (Neil on piano)

10. "Homegrown"

11. "Big Time"

12. "War of Man"

13. "One of These Days"

14. "Powderfinger" (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover)

Encore:

15. "Throw Your Hatred Down" ("Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)" tease)