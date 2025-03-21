Neil Young Cancels Planned Free Ukraine Concert, Issues Statement

Neil Young has canceled his planned free concert in Ukraine, saying he "could not in good conscience" take his crew and equipment into the country as it's embroiled in a war with Russia.

The rocker announced earlier this month that he and the Chrome Hearts would kick off their upcoming Love Earth world tour with a free concert in Ukraine, though he didn't announce a date or location at the time. Now, Young has confirmed those plans have been scrapped.

"Our concert in Ukraine is canceled," Young wrote in a statement on his Neil Young Archives website. "We had a good venue, close to a shelter, but the changing situation on the ground was too much. I could not in good conscience take my crew and instruments into that area. My apologies to all. Ukraine is a great country with a good leader. Slava Ukraini."

Young's Ukraine cancellation arrives as Ukraine and Russia have agreed "in principle" to a limited ceasefire after both countries' leaders met with President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press. Prior to this agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected Trump's push for a full 30-day ceasefire. The particulars of the limited ceasefire — including when it will take effect and what targets will be off limits — have yet to be worked out.

Neil Young Rejects Dynamic Pricing for Upcoming Tour

Young's Love Earth tour is now scheduled to begin on June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden. He'll traverse Europe for several weeks before heading to North America. The tour is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 15 at the Hollywood Bowl.

The trek will not use Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing, a decision Young said was inspired by the Cure's Robert Smith, who similarly opted out of the approach on his band's latest tour, calling it a "greedy scam."

Young subsequently called dynamic pricing a "bad thing that has happened to concerts worldwide" and said Smith "really helped me to realize I have a choice to make and can make a difference to my music-loving friends." He further encouraged fans to "buy aggressively when the tickets come out or tickets will cost a lot more in a secondary market."