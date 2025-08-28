Neil Young has shared a new song, "Big Crime," in opposition to President Donald Trump's recent deployment of the National Guard and ICE agents in Washington, D.C.

President Trump announced the deployment decision earlier this month, a move purportedly intended to aid local law enforcement in controlling crime. According to reporting by The Hill, since then nearly 1,200 people have been arrested.

On Wednesday evening, Young, a longtime critic of the Trump administration, performed a concert in Chicago with his Chrome Hearts band, where they played a new song titled "Big Crime." Young then shared audio of the performance on his website, along with lyrics to the song: "Don't need no fascist rules / Don't wan't no fascist schools / There's big crime in D.C. at the White House."

Though Young was born in Canada, he received U.S. citizenship in early 2020 and has consistently voiced his disapproval of President Trump and many of his policies.

How Long Will the National Guard Deployment Last?

At present, it is unclear how long the National Guard will be working the streets of Washington D.C.

"We don't want indefinitely to put National Guardsmen on the streets of our cities," Vice President JD Vance told USA Today on Aug. 27. "We just want to make those streets more safe."

President Trump has also said that other U.S. cities may be targets for further federal policing, including Baltimore, New York City and Los Angeles.

Though President Trump declared a public crime emergency on Aug. 11, it was reported by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia in January of this year that violent crime in the nation's capital had hit its lowest point in 30 years.