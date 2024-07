Neil Young Announces ‘Archives Vol. III’ Box Set

Neil Young has announced the third installment of his retrospective series, Archives Vol. III. It will be released on Sept. 6.

The 17-CD box set features 198 tracks, 15 of which were previously unreleased in any capacity, and another 121 of them are previously unreleased versions. All were recorded between the years 1976 and 1987. Also included is five Blu-Ray discs, which contain 11 films, four of which were previously unreleased, plus a 176-page book and a poster.

This installment boasts more music than either of Young's first two archival box sets, released in 2009 and 2020, respectively. As a press release put it: "With over 28 hours of total content, you could drive from New York to Denver, listening the entire time, and still have hours left to enjoy when you arrive!"

Additionally, there will be a double vinyl LP set titled Takes available on Sept. 6, a 16-track compilation containing one track from each of the 16 out of the 17 CDs in the Archives Vol. III box set.

A complete track listing is available below.

Neil Young's Live Performance Plans

Earlier this year, Young canceled the remaining dates of a tour that began in April. Currently, he has just one concert scheduled for 2024: Farm Aid on Sept. 21 in Saratoga Springs, New York. That show will also feature Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and more.

Neil Young, 'Archives Vol. III' Track Listing:

Disc 1: Across The Water I (1976) Neil Young & Crazy Horse

1. "Let It Shine" (previously unreleased live version)

2. "Mellow My Mind" (previously unreleased live version)

3. "Too Far Gone" (previously unreleased live version)

4. "Only Love Can Break Your Heart" (previously unreleased live version)

5. "A Man Needs a Maid" (previously unreleased live version)

6. "No One Seems to Know" (previously unreleased live version)

7. "Heart Of Gold" (previously unreleased live version)

8. "Country Home" (previously unreleased live version)

9. "Don't Cry No Tears" (previously unreleased live version)

10. "Cowgirl in the Sand" (previously unreleased mix)

11. "Lotta Love" (previously unreleased live version)

12. "The Losing End (When You’re On)" (previously unreleased live version)

13. "Southern Man" (previously unreleased live version)

14. "Cortez the Killer" (previously unreleased live version)

Disc 2: Across The Water II (1976): Neil Young & Crazy Horse

1. "Human Highway" (previously unreleased live version)

2. "The Needle And The Damage Done" (previously unreleased live version)

3. "Stringman" (previously unreleased mix)

4. "Down By The River" (previously unreleased live version)

5. "Like a Hurricane" (previously unreleased live version)

6. "Drive Back" (previously unreleased live version)

7. "Cortez the Killer" (previously unreleased live version)

8. "Homegrown" (previously unreleased live version)

Disc 3: Hitchhikin’ Judy (1976-1977): Neil Young

1. "Rap"

2. "Powderfinger" (previously released on Hitchhiker)

3. "Captain Kennedy" (previously released on Hawks & Doves, Hitchhiker and Hawks & Doves)

4. "Hitchhiker" (previously released on Hitchhiker)

5. "Give Me Strength" (previously released on Hitchhiker)

6. "The Old Country Waltz" (previously released on Hitchhiker)

7. "Rap"

8. "Too Far Gone" (previously released on Songs For Judy)

9. "White Line" (previously released on Songs For Judy)

10. "Mr. Soul" (previously released on Songs For Judy)

11. "A Man Needs A Maid" (previously released on Songs For Judy)

12. "Journey Through the Past" (previously released on Songs For Judy)

13. "Campaigner" (previously released on Songs For Judy)

14. "The Old Laughing Lady" (previously released on Songs For Judy)

15. "The Losing End (When You’re On)" (previously released on Songs For Judy)

16. "Rap"

17. "Helpless" (previously released on The Last Waltz)

18. "Four Strong Winds" (previously released on The Last Waltz (2002 edition))

19. "Rap"

20. "Will To Love" (previously released on American Stars ‘n Bars and Chrome Dreams)

21. "Lost In Space" (previously unreleased original)

Disc 4: Snapshot In Time (1977): Neil Young with Nicolette Larson & Linda Ronstadt

1. "Rap"

2. "Hold Back The Tears" (previously released on Chrome Dreams)

3. "Rap"

4. "Long May You Run" (previously unreleased version)

5. "Hey Babe" (previously unreleased version)

6. "The Old Country Waltz" (previously unreleased version)

7. "Hold Back the Tears" (previously unreleased version)

8. "Peace of Mind" (previously unreleased version)

9. "Sweet Lara Larue" (previously unreleased version)

10. "Bite the Bullet" (previously unreleased version)

11. "Saddle Up the Palomino" (previously unreleased version)

12. "Star of Bethlehem" (previously unreleased version)

13. "Bad News Comes To Town" (previously unreleased version)

14. "Motorcycle Mama" (previously unreleased version)

15. "Rap"

16. "Hey Babe" (previously released on American Stars N Bars)

17. "Rap"

18. "Barefoot Floors" (previously unreleased version)

Disc 5: Windward Passage (1977) The Ducks

1. "Rap"

2. "I Am A Dreamer" (previously released on High Flyin’)

3. "Sail Away" (previously unreleased original)

4. "Wide Eyed and Willin'" (previously released on High Flyin’)

5. "I’m Tore Down" (previously released on High Flyin’)

6. "Little Wing" (previously released on High Flyin’)

7. "Hey Now" (previously released on High Flyin’)

8. "Windward Passage" (previously unreleased edit)

9. "Cryin' Eyes" (previously unreleased original)

Disc 6: Oceanside Countryside (1977): Neil Young

1. "Rap"

2. "Field of Opportunity" (previously unreleased mix)

3. "It Might Have Been" (previously unreleased version)

4. "Dance Dance Dance" (previously unreleased version)

5. "Rap"

6. "Pocahontas" (previously unreleased mix)

7. "Peace of Mind" (previously unreleased mix)

8. "Sail Away" (previously unreleased mix)

9. "Human Highway" (previously unreleased mix)

10. "Comes A Time" (previously unreleased version)

11. "Lost In Space" (previously released on Hawks & Doves)

12. "Goin’ Back" (previously unreleased mix)

Disc 7: Neil Young & Nicolette Larson Union Hall (1977):

1. "Comes A Time" (previously released on Comes A Time)

2. "Love/Art Blues" (previously unreleased version)

3. "Rap"

4. "Are You Ready For the Country?" (previously unreleased version)

5. "Dance Dance Dance/Love is a Rose" (previously unreleased version)

6. "Old Man" (previously unreleased version)

7. "The Losing End (When You're On)" (previously unreleased version)

8. "Heart Of Gold" (previously unreleased version)

9. "Already One" (previously unreleased version)

10. "Lady Wingshot" (previously unreleased song)

11. "Four Strong Winds" (previously unreleased version)

12. "Down By The River" (previously unreleased version)

13. "Alabama" (previously unreleased version)

14. "Are You Ready For the Country?" (reprise) (previously unreleased version)

15. "Rap"

16. "We’re Having Some Fun Now" (previously unreleased song)

17. "Rap"

18. "Please Help Me, I'm Falling" (previously unreleased version)

19. "Motorcycle Mama" (previously released on Comes A Time)

Disc 8: Boarding House I (1978): Neil Young

1. "Rap"

2. "Shots" (previously unreleased live version)

3. "Thrasher" (previously unreleased live version)

4. "The Ways of Love" (previously unreleased live version)

5. "Ride My Llama" (previously unreleased live version)

6. "Sail Away" (previously unreleased live version)

7. "Pocahontas" (previously unreleased live version)

8. "Human Highway" (previously unreleased live version)

9. "Already One" (previously unreleased live version)

10. "Birds" (previously unreleased live version)

11. "Cowgirl in the Sand" (previously unreleased live version)

12. "Sugar Mountain" (previously unreleased live version)

13. "Powderfinger" (previously unreleased live version)

14. "Comes a Time" (previously unreleased live version)

Disc 9: Devo & Boarding House II (1978): Neil Young and Devo

1. "Rap"

2. "Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)" (previously unreleased version)

3. "Back to the Boarding House"

4. "My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue)" (previously unreleased live version)

5. "Homegrown" (previously unreleased live version)

6. "Down by the River" (previously unreleased live version)

7. "After the Gold Rush" (previously unreleased live version)

8. "Out Of My Mind" (previously unreleased live version)

9. "Dressing Room"

Disc 10: Sedan Delivery (1978): Neil Young with Crazy Horse

1. "Bright Sunny Day" (previously unreleased song)

2. "The Loner" (previously released on Live Rust)

3. "Welfare Mothers" (previously released on Rust Never Sleeps)

4. "Lotta Love" (previously released on Live Rust)

5. "Sedan Delivery" (previously released on Rust Never Sleeps)

6. "Cortez the Killer" (previously released on Live Rust)

7. "Tonight's the Night" (previously released on Live Rust)

8. "Powderfinger" (previously released on Rust Never Sleeps)

9. "When You Dance, I Can Really Love" (previously released on Live Rust)

10. "Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)" (previously released on Rust Never Sleeps)

Disc 11: Coastline (1980-1981): Neil Young

1. "Coastline" (previously released on Hawks & Doves)

2. "Stayin’ Power" (previously released on Hawks & Doves)

3. "Hawks And Doves" (previously released on Hawks & Doves)

4. "Comin' Apart at Every Nail" (previously released on Hawks & Doves)

5. "Union Man" (previously released on Hawks & Doves)

6. "Winter Winds" (previously unreleased song)

7. "Southern Pacific" (previously released on RE-AC-TOR.)

8. "Opera Star" (previously released on RE-AC-TOR.)

9. "Rapid Transit" (previously released on RE-AC-TOR.)

10. "Sunny Inside" (previously unreleased original)

11. "Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze" (previously released on RE-AC-TOR.)

12. "Get Up" (previously unreleased song)

Disc 12: Trans (1981); Johnny’s Island (1982): Neil Young

1. "Rap"

2. "Sample and Hold" (previously released on Trans)

3. "Mr. Soul" (previously released on Trans)

4. "Computer Cowboy" (previously released on Trans)

5. "We R In Control" (previously released on Trans)

6. "Computer Age" (previously released on Trans)

7. "Transformer Man" (previously released on Trans)

8. "Rap"

9. "Johnny" (previously unreleased song)

10. "Island In The Sun" (previously unreleased song)

11. "Rap"

12. "Silver & Gold" (previously unreleased version)

13. "If You Got Love" (previously unreleased version)

14. "Raining in Paradise" (previously unreleased song)

15. "Big Pearl" (previously unreleased song)

16. "Hold On To Your Love" (previously released on Trans)

17. "Soul Of A Woman" (previously unreleased original)

18. "Rap"

19. "Love Hotel" (previously unreleased song)

Disc 13: Evolution (1983-1984): Neil Young

1. "California Sunset" (previously unreleased original)

2. "My Boy" (previously unreleased original)

3. "Old Ways" (previously unreleased version)

4. "Depression Blues" (previously released on Lucky 13)

5. "Cry, Cry, Cry" (previously released on Everybody’s Rockin’)

6. "Mystery Train" (previously released on Everybody’s Rockin’)

7. "Payola Blues" (previously released on Everybody’s Rockin’)

8. "Betty Lou's Got A New Pair Of Shoes" (previously released on Everybody’s Rockin’)

9. "Bright Lights, Big City" (previously released on Everybody’s Rockin’)

10. "Rainin' In My Heart" (previously released on Everybody’s Rockin’)

11. "Get Gone" (previously unreleased original)

12. "I Got A Problem" (previously unreleased original)

13. "Hard Luck Stories" (previously unreleased original)

14. "Your Love" (previously unreleased version)

15. "If You Got Love" (previously unreleased version)

16. "Razor Love" (previously unreleased original)

Disc 14: Grey Riders (1984-1986): Neil Young with The International Harvesters

1. "Amber Jean" (previously unreleased original)

2. "Get Back To The Country" (previously unreleased original)

3. "Are You Ready For The Country?" (previously released on A Treasure)

4. "It Might Have Been" (previously released on A Treasure)

5. "Bound For Glory" (previously released on A Treasure)

6. "Let Your Fingers Do the Walking" (previously released on A Treasure)

7. "Soul of a Woman" (previously released on A Treasure)

8. "Misfits (Dakota)" (previously unreleased live version)

9. "Nothing is Perfect" (previously unreleased version)

10. "Time Off For Good Behavior" (previously unreleased song)

11. "This Old House" (previously unreleased original)

12. "Southern Pacific" (previously released on A Treasure)

13. "Interstate" (previously unreleased live version)

14. "Grey Riders" (previously released on A Treasure)

Disc 15: Touch The Night (1984): Neil Young with Crazy Horse

1. "Rock" (previously unreleased song)

2. "So Tired" (previously unreleased song)

3. "Violent Side" (previously unreleased live version)

4. "I Got A Problem" (previously unreleased live version)

5. "Your Love" (previously unreleased song)

6. "Barstool Blues" (previously unreleased live version)

7. "Welfare Mothers" (previously unreleased live version)

8. "Touch The Night" (previously unreleased live version)

Disc 16: Road Of Plenty (1984-1986): Neil Young

1. "Drifter "(previously released on Landing On Water)

2. "Hippie Dream" (previously released on Landing On Water)

3. "Bad News Beat" (previously released on Landing On Water)

4. "People On The Street" (previously released on Landing On Water)

5. "Weight of the World" (previously released on Landing On Water)

6. "Pressure" (previously released on Landing On Water)

7. "Road of Plenty" (previously unreleased song)

8. "We Never Danced" (previously unreleased original)

9. "When Your Lonely Heart Breaks" (previously unreleased original)

Disc 17: Summer Songs (1987): Neil Young

1. "Rap"

2. "American Dream" (previously unreleased original)

3. "Someday" (previously unreleased original)

4. "For The Love Of Man" (previously unreleased original)

5. "One Of These Days" (previously unreleased original)

6. "Wrecking Ball" (previously unreleased original)

7. "Hangin On A Limb" (previously unreleased original)

8. "Name Of Love" (previously unreleased original)

9. "Last Of His Kind" (previously unreleased original)

10. "Rap"

Blu-Ray 1:

Across The Water

Blu-Ray 2:

Boarding House

Rust Never Sleeps

Blu-Ray 3:

Human Highway

Trans

Berlin

Blu-Ray 4:

Solo Trans

Catalyst

A Treasure

Blu-Ray 5:

In A Rusted Out Garage

Muddy Track

'Takes' (vinyl only) Track Listing:



Side A:

1. "Hey Babe" (previously unreleased version) (From: Snapshot In Time: Neil Young with Nicolette Larson & Linda Ronstadt)

2. "Drive Back" (previously unreleased live version) (From: Across The Water II: Neil Young & Crazy Horse)

3. "Hitchhikin' Judy" (From: Hitchhikin' Judy: Neil Young)

4. "Let It Shine" (previously unreleased live version) (From: Across The Water I: Neil Young & Crazy Horse)

Side B:

1. "Sail Away" (previously unreleased original) (From: Windward Passage: The Ducks)

2. "Comes A Time" (previously unreleased version) (From: Oceanside Countryside: Neil Young)

3. "Lady Wingshot" (previously unreleased song) (From: Union Hall: Neil Young & Nicolette Larson)

4. "Thrasher" (previously unreleased live version) (From: Boarding House I: Neil Young)

Side C:

1. "Hey Hey, My My, (Into The Black)" (From: Boarding House II: Neil Young)

2. "Bright Sunny Day" (previously unreleased song) (From: Sedan Delivery: Neil Young with Crazy Horse)

3. "Winter Winds" (previously unreleased song) (From: Coastline: Neil Young)

4. "If You Got Love" (previously unreleased version) (From: Trans/Johnny's Island: Neil Young)

Side D:

1. "Razor Love" (From: Evolution: Neil Young)

2. "This Old House" (previously unreleased original) (From: Grey Riders: Neil Young and The International Harvesters)

3. "Barstool Blues" (previously unreleased live version) (From: Touch The Night: Neil Young with Crazy Horse)

4. "Last Of His Kind" (previously unreleased original) (From: Summer Songs: Neil Young)