Neil Young has confirmed his first concert dates of 2026 – and they're in a familiar locale. He's returning to Europe and the U.K., where he kicked off 2025's Love Earth World Tour.

The next leg of the Love Earth Tour gets underway at Manchester, England with concerts to follow in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, Scotland, Switzerland and Wales. The tour wraps in July at Codroipo, Italy. These 13 newly announced shows all take place in June and July.

Young will make several festival appearances, including England's Blenheim Palace Festival, France's Festival de Nimes, and Italy's Lucca Summer Festival. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below.

READ MORE: Top 10 Neil Young Songs

Tickets go on sale at 9AM GMT time on Monday, Nov. 24, through an exclusive, 48-hour presale for Neil Young Archives members. General on-sale begins at 9AM GMT on Friday, Nov. 28. Check local listings for more details.

Neil Young in concert in 1982 (Hulton Archive, Getty Images) Neil Young in concert in 1982 (Hulton Archive, Getty Images) loading...

Who's Touring With Neil Young?

Young will once again be joined by his new band, the Chrome Hearts. They are keyboardist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick and drummer Anthony LoGerfo. Elvis Costello and the Imposters will also be featured on most of these dates.

Last year, Young's sets featured a few rare songs, including Crosby Stills Nash and Young's "Looking Forward" and Crazy Horse's "Sun Green." They were paired with expected favorites like "Cinnamon Girl," "Old Man," "Harvest Moon" and "Rockin' in the Free World."

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Love Earth Tour 2026 Dates

6/19 - Manchester, England @ Heaton Park*

6/22 - Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes*

6/24 - Nancy, France @ Nancy Open Air*

6/27 - Chelmsford, England @ State Fayre, Hylands Park*

6/29 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park*

7/1 - Cork, Ireland @ Virgin Media Park*

7/3 - Oxfordshire, England @ Blenheim Palace Festival*

7/5 - Cardiff, Wales @ Blackweir Fields*

7/8 - Weert, the Netherlands @ Evenemententerrein Weert-Noord*

7/10 - Zottegem, Belgium @ Rock Zottegem

7/12 - Locarno, Switzerland @ Moon+Stars, Piazza Grande

7/14 - Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival, Mura Storiche

7/16 - Codroipo- Udine, Italy @ Villa Manin

*-With Elvis Costello and the Imposters

Which Neil Young Archives Release Is the Best? Unreleased LPs, concert recordings, classic bootlegs and more from one of the deepest vaults in rock history. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

The Best Crosby Stills Nash and Young Fight Stories