The trailer for an upcoming documentary about late Rush drummer Neil Peart has been released.

You can watch the two-minute-and-12-second preview for Neil Peart: No One's Disciple below.

Watch the Trailer for 'Neil Peart: No One's Disciple'

The film, produced by the CBC, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 16.

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In the trailer, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson notes, "I remember thinking there's no way this guy is cool enough to be in our band." (Original drummer John Rutsey left the band in 1974; Peart joined a few weeks later.)

What to Expect From the Upcoming Neil Peart Documentary?

In Neil Peart: No One's Disciple, according to TIFF's description, "Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson team up with four revered drummers — Stewart Copeland, Danny Carey, Chad Smith and Gavin Harrison — for an exhilarating and poignant tribute."

Rush, onstage in 1977 (Fin Costello, Redferns, Getty Images) rush

The film was made by Scot McFadyen and Sam Dunn, who also directed the acclaimed 2010 band documentary Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage, as well as Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey and Iron Maiden: Flight 666.

Neil Peart: No One's Disciple covers not only Peart's time in the spotlight, but also touches on his personal life, which included the deaths of his first wife and daughter in the late '90s.

After its festival screening, the film will make its public debut.

Where Are Rush Playing on Their Reunion Tour?

After Peart died in 2020, Lee and Lifeson said they wouldn't perform as Rush again out of respect for the drummer.

But after receiving blessings from Peart's family, they reunited along with drummer Anika Nilles. They played their first show with her in June and will continue the tour through April 2027.

You can see all of Rush's Fifty Something tour dates below.

Rush, Fifty Something 2026-27 Tour

9/2 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/14 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

9/19 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

9/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

9/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

10/1 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/5 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/7 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/10 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/12 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/15 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/17 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/21 - St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

10/25 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

10/27 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

10/30 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/1 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/5 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

11/7 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

11/9 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

11/11 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

11/15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/27 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

12/1 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/3 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/12 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

1/15 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

1/17 - Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

1/19 - Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

1/22 - Curitiba, BR @ Arena da Baixada

1/24 - São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

1/26 - São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

1/30 - Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos (Engenhao)

2/1 - Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio Mineirão

2/4 - Brasilia, BR @ Arena BRB Mane Garrincha

2/19 - Paris, FR @ Plenitude Arena

2/21 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

2/23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

2/25 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/28 - Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena

3/2 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

3/4 - Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

3/8 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/10 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/12 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

3/14 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

3/16 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

3/18 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

3/21 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

3/27 - Kraków, PL @ TAURON Arena Kraków

3/30 - Milan, IT @ Unipol Dome

4/1 - Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle Basel

4/4 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

4/6 - Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena

4/8 - Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

4/10 - Helsinki, FI @ Veikkaus Arena