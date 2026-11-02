Neal Schon Says Journey Will Continue Touring: ‘It’s Not Over’

Journey’s farewell tour will last a lot longer than expected, according to a new message from band co-founder Neal Schon.

In a message posted to Facebook, Schon updated fans on the band’s Final Frontier Tour.

“After completing 110 shows in 2026, we’ve felt something powerful happen within Journey,” the guitarist wrote. “Playing two and a half hours each night in our ‘Evening with Journey’ shows – the longest shows we’ve ever played – has brought us closer together, both musically and personally.”

“Our fans have touched our hearts and helped pull us together,” the rocker continued. “Your love, energy and passion for this music have reminded us how much we still share and how much this journey means to all of us.”

Because of this renewed energy in the band, Schon indicated Journey’s farewell tour is far from over.

READ MORE: Ranking All 52 Journey Songs From the '80s

“What began as ‘The Final Frontier’ now feels more like ‘The Long Goodbye,’” he remarked. “We’re letting our hearts – and the connection we feel with you every night – help guide what comes next.”

Schon closed his message by thanking fans for “standing with us, singing with us and giving us so many reasons to keep playing. This journey belongs to all of us.”

The guitarist’s statement was accompanied by a Journey graphic which included the message: “It’s not over.”

Jonathan Cain Isn't Ready to Leave Journey

Schon’s message echoes similar sentiments shared recently by Jonathan Cain. “When I started the tour I was definitely gonna hang it up, and I still don't know what I want to do moving forward," the Journey keyboardist admitted to UCR, noting his original plan to exit after the trek. “I'm overwhelmed with the turnout on this tour. It's so strong. The fans have just been terrific.”

Journey’s 2026 tour is scheduled to end Nov. 28 in San Francisco. The band also has one date on the calendar for 2027, an April 27 performance at the Stagecoach festival in Indio, Calif.