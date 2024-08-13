Neal Schon Plans to Prove Himself in Court Against Jonathan Cain

Earlier this month, Jonathan Cain of Journey filed a lawsuit against his bandmate Neal Schon for allegedly misusing the band's credit cards.

The lawsuit claims that both Schon and his wife Michaele have been exceeding their approved budget of $1,500 per night on tour and accumulating high bills on things like private jet travel and hotel rooms.

In turn, the suit says, Schon's action's are placing a financial strain on the band such that certain obligations to their crew and other production personnel are going unmet. Schon has denied this.

Schon's New Statement

On Sunday, Schon described the suit as "absolute rubbish" in a post on social media, and has now explained his perspective further on Facebook.

"I find Cain's slanderous allegations are very disruptive and damaging with intent to try to harm me, the band, crew, promoter and the tour," he wrote. "Truly disturbing to hear of Mr. Cain's filing in the middle of Journey's very successful Stadium Tour with our good friends Def Leppard. Journey has a great life and I thank the fans for that."

Schon's attorney Jack Yoskowitz appeared in a Delaware court on Aug. 7, asking for a neutral party to break tie votes given that Schon and Cain are the only two board members of Journey's business entity.

"Jonathan Cain has created a very hostile work environment for not only myself, but other band members and crew members," Schon's post continued. "The allegations are false and I intend to prove it in court."

READ MORE: Journey Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

In the midst of the legal battle, Journey's fall 2024 dates in the U.K. and Ireland were canceled.

"My focus is, as it always has been, and will be, the music and fans since when I began Journey in 1972. 51 years now for me, I will continue to always do what’s right for Journey in protecting and making good decisions for the band ,crew, music and fans. All Journey band members you see on the stage with me I personally hired including Jonathan Cain. I will let the music do the talking."