Nancy Wilson Reveals When Heart Will Be Back on Tour

Heart fans, rejoice: The band is plotting its return to the road.

Earlier this year, Heart launched the Royal Flush Tour, which was planned as the band's first extended trek since 2019. The tour – which included support from Cheap Trick – was supposed to run through late September; however, Ann Wilson’s health problems forced Heart to postpone the tour after 20 shows.

"I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” Wilson explained to fans at the time. “The operation was successful and I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I've decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.”

Now, Ann’s sister and bandmate Nancy Wilson has revealed when Heart will be touring again.

‘We’re Coming Back Out’

During a recent conversation with UCR’s Matt Wardlaw, Nancy addressed Heart’s touring plans.

"We did almost 20 shows on the Heart tour this [past] year,” the guitarist pointed out. “We're coming back out in February -- we're rescheduling [the shows and] they're about to be announced."

Part of Wilson's excitement to get back on tour stems from how much she enjoyed the shows Heart was able to play in 2024.

“Going out on the stage again with my sister and with these great players, just kick ass players, was really uplifting,” Nancy noted. “Really satisfying, super exciting, fulfilling.”

Before Heart’s return to the stage, Nancy will take part in a women only edition of the Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp. The event, which takes place Dec. 5-8 in Los Angeles, will also feature appearances by Lita Ford, Nita Strauss and Sheila E.