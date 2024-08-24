Nancy Wilson Says Heart Is Planning an Acoustic Album

Wheels are in motion on what could be Heart's next release.

The band has been keeping a low profile after unexpectedly having to postpone much of their 2024 touring plans while singer Ann Wilson dealt with health issues. Yet in a recent interview with UCR’s Matt Wardlaw, guitarist Nancy Wilson revealed the next project on the horizon.

“We're actually in talks about an acoustic album, while we're waiting to go back out on the tour, which I think it'd be just a perfect use of our time,” she confessed. “Because me and the band guys could put these acoustic Heart songs together in ways that are kind of an unexpected way of doing [and] hearing Heart songs, fresh again.”

Though she didn’t put a clear timeline on when an acoustic album could be recorded, Nancy noted that the band “could finish that before we go back out on the road.”

Heart Featured Acoustic Segment in 2024 Concerts

Part of the inspiration for an acoustic album came from the shows Heart was able to play in 2024 before Ann’s health problems arose. The band began integrating an acoustic portion into their performances, and the segment clearly resonated with fans.

“We sat and we talked about the songs, a little storytelling. And we did Heart stuff and we did ‘Goin' to California’ by Zeppelin,” Nancy explained, adding that the versatility of Heart’s current lineup allows them to “showboat a little bit.”

“And the aspirational aspect of [the acoustic segment] was real obvious when you were watching the audience listening to it,” she continued. “They were really listening and they were really getting something from it, and in some cases they were crying.”

If the acoustic album comes to fruition, it’d mark the first new studio LP from Heart since 2016’s Beautiful Broken. Nancy further revealed that a couple of new songs would likely be featured on the album, in addition to reimagined Heart classics.

“There's one called ‘A Million Goodbyes’ that I'm really happy about, that I'm hoping might make it on the new acoustic Heart album,” the guitarist confirmed.