Why Thousands of Music Videos Have Been Removed From YouTube

Up until recently, it was easy to go onto YouTube and watch Nirvana’s classic music video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” However, suddenly over the weekend the iconic grunge clip was removed, one of thousands of music videos that have been pulled from the streaming giant.

The issue stems from a dispute between YouTube and SESAC, a performing rights organization which collects royalties and protects copyrights on behalf of songwriters and publishers. The sides had been working to negotiate a new agreement before their current one expired, but those discussions ultimately were fruitless.

“We have held good faith negotiations with SESAC to renew our existing deal,” a representative for YouTube explained to Variety. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we were unable to reach an equitable agreement before its expiration. We take copyright very seriously and as a result, content represented by SESAC is no longer available on YouTube in the US."

Which Artists Are Affected by the YouTube Block?

Though SESAC is smaller than other well-known performing rights organizations, such as ASCAP and BMI, it still represents thousands of artists, many of whom are very popular. In addition to Nirvana, the YouTube block has affected material from R.E.M., Green Day, Rush, Bob Dylan and pop star Adele (among others).

Various legal wrinkles mean that some – but not all – material from these and other affected artists can no longer be found on YouTube. Variety also reported that artists who are not directly represented by SESAC, but have worked with SESAC songwriters, also had some of their material removed (including Beyonce and Nikki Minaj).

What's Next in the SESAC Versus YouTube Dispute?

YouTube's representatives insisted the company was in "active conversations with SESAC" and hoped to "reach a new deal as soon as possible.”

There is some precedent for disputes between music organizations and digital platforms. Earlier this year, Universal Music Group pulled all of its artists' material off TikTok after unsuccessful negotiations on a new contract with the social media company. The battle lasted for months, before finally being resolved in May. Similarly, Warner Music Group fought YouTube over royalty payments in 2008. WMG pulled its music videos from the platform for nine months as the battle wore on. They eventually reached a new agreement in 2009.