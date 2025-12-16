Several of the top reissues and archival recordings of the past three months appear on 2025's best-of lists, reflecting the influx of terrific albums released at the end of the year.

The career-spanning sets, deluxe editions of classic albums and no-frills reissues of out-of-print records below spotlight what is effectively the busiest and most crowded time of year for such releases. (Their timing is no accident; with the holidays coming up, many of the year's best reissues are reserved for release during the season.)

A handful of artists — including Frank Zappa, Ray Charles and '60s sunshine pop group Eternity's Children — released more than one archival album during this period, revealing just how much good material is still in the vaults.

Some of the albums below expand already legendary works, including Oasis' global breakthrough, one of Neil Young's bleakest records and a Pink Floyd classic. Plus, an oft-ignored Rolling Stones album from the '70s receives another chance. New tracks added to each extend the narratives that were told the first time around, whether it was 30 or 50 years ago.

There's also a new collection from one of the biggest acts of the '70s (which has a tight Beatles connection) and supplemented editions of some of the biggest albums of their eras — from a career-rejuvenating '80s album to a '90s No. 1 that arrived during the alternative music peak — complete with previously unreleased live shows. Plus, LPs from artists with devoted followings, if not huge chart success, are given the deserved royal treatment.