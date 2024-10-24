Motorhead Announces Book of Lemmy’s Doodles

The Motorhead organization announced a limited-edition book of late leader Lemmy’s doodles.

Titled Ye Book Of Inconsequential Scribbles of Lemmy Kilmister 1st Esq., only 500 copies are available to pre-order now. A short trailer video can be seen below.

“Lemmy was a proud doodler and writer, filling many journals over the years,” the publisher explained in a statement. “He always hoped to see a collection of his unique insights into life get published, and so it is that Motörhead is proud to announce the 500 hand-numbered, limited-edition release.”

Describing the volume as “a highly anticipated collector’s item” featuring “some of Lemmy’s finest doodles,” the statement continued: “Ye Book Of Inconsequential Scribbles offers an unfiltered peek into the mind of a man whose view of the world was wryly humorous and timelessly prescient.

“Each page is a tribute to Lemmy’s unique ability to capture life and those who live it with his trademark unapologetic attitude and wicked sense of humor… [It] both fulfills a wish he had to see these musings in print [and celebrates] the true essence of one of rock's most influential figures.”

Why Lemmy Didn't Think He Was an Artist

In a 1996 interview, Lemmy offered some of his thoughts on art within and beyond the music industry, saying: “People with no artistic talent will pass off their work as having talent.”

While he understood that people were simply “trying to make a living… trying to survive,” he added that if avoiding real effort was successful, “there’s no ambition to gain artistic talent; and it becomes an issue of sell, sell, sell.”

He continued: “I don't think of myself as an artist. Rock ’n’ roll is joy and art isn’t always. It could be – but it could be boring as hell.”

Watch Lemmy’s Book Trailer

