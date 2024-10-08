Motley Crue Plays First of Three L.A. Club Shows: Video, Set List

Motley Crue played the first of three "Hollywood Takeover" club shows Monday night at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

You can see the full set list and video of the show below.

The mini-tour finds Motley Crue revisiting their past by playing shows on the Sunset Strip clubs where they began their career. Packed together on the tiny stage, the band used the same 16-song set they've been performing at recent headlining and festival shows, beginning with "Primal Scream" and concluding with "Kickstart My Heart."

Read More: Motley Crue Release Defiant New Song 'Cancelled'

Watch Motley Crue Perform 'Too Fast for Love'

Motley Crue will continue their walk down memory late Wednesday night Oct. 9 at the Roxy before closing out the series with Friday Oct. 11 show at the Whisky a Go Go. As documented in both a book and a movie named The Dirt, the band emerged from the Hollywood club scene in the early '80s, performing their very first show at the Starwood Hotel in April 1981.

Watch Motley Crue Perform 'Wild Side'

Motley Crue Will Return to Las Vegas in 2025

Last week Motley Crue announced another return to familiar stomping grounds, their third Las Vegas residency. "The Las Vegas Residency" will consist of 11 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM, starting on March 28 and scheduled to conclude April 19. It follows 2012's "Motley Crue Takes on Sin City" and 2013's "Evening in Hell" residencies.

Motley Crue Oct. 7, 2024 Troubadour Set List

1. "Primal Scream"

2. "Too Fast for Love"

3. "Wild Side"

4. "Shout at the Devil"

5. "Live Wire"

6. "On With the Show"

7. "Dogs of War"

8. Guitar Solo

9. "Looks That Kill"

10. "Rock and Roll Part 2" / "Smokin' in the Boys Room" / "Helter Skelter" /

"Anarchy in the U.K." / "Blitzkrieg Bop"

11. "Fight for Your Right"

12. "Home Sweet Home"

13. "Dr. Feelgood"

14. "Same Ol' Situation"

15. "Girls, Girls, Girls"

16. "Kickstart My Heart"