Motley Crue Add 1985 Live Album to ‘Theatre of Pain’ Box Set

On November 14, Motley Crue will release a box set edition of Theatre of Pain featuring a previously released live album from their 1985 tour.

The 40th anniversary limited edition box set will include a remastered edition of the original album, the double vinyl Live in Long Beach album and an album of demos. The collection also features a 76-page hardcover book featuring photos and memories from the Theatre of Pain tour.

You can see the complete track list and an unboxing video below. The live album's version of "Smokin' in the Boys Room" can also be streamed on all major services starting today.

Released in June 1985, Theatre of Pain was Motley Crue's third studio album and the follow to their 1983 masterpiece Shout at the Devil. It found the band polishing their sound a bit, resulting in the hit cover of Brownsville Station's 'Smokin' in the Boys Room" and the prototype power ballad "Home Sweet Home."

Motley Crue 'Theatre of Pain' Limited Edition Box Set Track List

Original Album:

1. "City Boy Blues"

2. "Smokin' in the Boys Room"

3. "Louder Than Hell"

4. "Keep Your Eye on the Money"

5. "Home Sweet Home"

6. "Tonight (We Need a Lover)"

7. "Use It or Lose It"

8. "Save Our Souls"

9. "Raise Your Hands to Rock"

10. "Fight for Your Right"

Live in Long Beach:

1. "Looks That Kill"

2. "Use It or Lose It"

3. "Shout at the Devil"

4. "Fight for Your Rights"

5. "Ten Seconds to Love"

6. "Piece of Your Action"

7. "Home Sweet Home"

8. "Red Hot" / Guitar Solo

9. "Keep Your Eye on the Money"

10. "Louder Than Hell" / Drum Solo

11. "Too Young to Fall in Love"

12. "Knock 'Em Dead, Kid"

13. "Live Wire"

14. "Smokin' in the Boys Room"

15. "City Boy Blues"

16. "Helter Skelter"

17. "Jailhouse Rock"

Rare Demos:

1. "Home Sweet Home"

2. "Smokin' in the Boys Room" (Alternate Guitar Rough Mix)

3. "City Boy Blues"

4. "Home Sweet Home" (Instrumental Rough Mix)

5. "Keep Your Eye on the Money

6. "Tommy's Drum Piece From Cherokee Studios"

7. "Hotter Than Hell" (Demo for "Louder Than Hell")