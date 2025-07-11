Nikki Sixx has explained why Motley Crue were unable to appear at Ozzy Osbourne's farewell show, despite the important role he played in helping to launch their career.

Replying to a fan on X who wondered if the band were invited to perform at Saturday's star-studded Back to the Beginning event, the band's bassist and primary songwriter responded: "We have been having health issues within the band."

He didn't specify which band member or members were having those issues, in March the group announced that they were postponing their planned Spring Las Vegas residency until September 2025 to allow singer Vince Neil time to recover from an unspecified "required medical procedure."

The group also backed out of a planned May 17 appearance at the Boardwalk Rock festival in Ocean City, Maryland for the same reason. Their Vegas residency is now set to launch Sept. 12 at Park MGM's Dolby Live.

Earlier in the week Sixx congratulated Osbourne on the success of the Back to the Beginning show, and thanked him for his role in helping Motley Crue achieve stardome.

"Ozzy and [wife / manager] Sharon [Osbourne] gave us our first real big tour in 1984 on the 'Shout at the Devil' tour," he wrote. "They gave us the opportunity to play in front of Ozzy and actually in my opinion, broke the band," Sixx posted on Monday. "Congratulations on an amazing career and what a bad-ass send off."

