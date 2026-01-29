Motley Crue has won a decisive legal victory over the band’s former guitarist, Mick Mars.

Since his retirement in 2022, Mars and the Crue have been embroiled in ongoing legal battles. The guitarist claimed his former bandmates were ripping him off financially, and further alleged they colluded to oust him from the band. Meanwhile, Motley Crue claimed Mars was demanding 25% of the band’s touring revenue despite the fact he was no longer in the group -- an ultimatum they said went against a previous agreement signed by all of the band’s members.

During the ongoing legal battles, Mars also alleged that Nikki Sixx "did not play a single note on bass” during the band’s 2022 Stadium Tour, something Sixx vehemently denied.

Arbitrator Rules in Favor of Motley Crue

In a decision announced today, an independent arbitrator ruled in favor of the band, stating that Mars gave up any right to touring revenue when he quit the band. The guitarist was further ordered to pay more than $750,000 in unrecouped tour advances.

In a press release announcing the news, Motley Crue noted “the arbitrator’s ruling not only vindicates the band contractually and financially but also dismantles the public narrative Mars promoted in interviews with major outlets.”

The band further revealed that Mars “was forced to admit under oath that his statements were false,” regarding the alleged fake performances. “His expert confirmed that the band performed live, and Mars formally recanted his prior claims during sworn testimony.”

“This dispute was about protecting the integrity and legacy of one of the most successful bands in rock history,” Motley Crue’s legal team declared. “With the arbitrator rejecting every claim and enforcing the parties’ agreements as written, the band has been fully vindicated—legally, financially, and factually.”

At time of writing, Mars had not commented on the decision. Motley Crue is slated to embark on a nationwide tour this summer.