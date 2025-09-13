Motley Crue Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency: Set List and Video

Motley Crue kicked off their 2025 Las Vegas residency Friday night with a 13-song blitz through their biggest hits.

It was the band's first show in 11 months, and took place the same day Vince Neil revealed that he suffered a stroke last Christmas.

The singer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that had to learn to walk again before taking part in this residency, which was originally scheduled to take place in March and April.

Although he was noticeably and understandably moving around the stage gingerly, Neil's voice sounded exactly the same as it did the last time he performed with Motley Crue.

Neither Neil nor his bandmates made any reference to the incident from the stage. "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," he said early in the show. "What happens to Motley, goes to TMZ."

The concert began with Motley Crue performing two songs from their 1981 debut Too Fast for Love while gathered closely together in front of a backdrop resembling their early club shows.

When the third song "Wild Side" kicked in, the stage began to roar to life with lights and huge video screens, as bassist Nikki Sixx and guitarist John 5 began to roam the expansive stage more freely.

Before kicking off "Primal Scream," Sixx made sure the crowd knew this wasn't a sit-down dinner theater performance. "Stand the fuck up right now, even in the fucking expensive seats. You've got to stand up, you've got to put your hands up, you're at a Motley Crue concert. It's not Backstreet Boys motherfuckers, this is fucking rock and roll, right?"

John 5 continues to integrate himself into the band, extending certain guitar solos or adding clever musical asides, while making sure to stay faithful to the work of his predecessor Mick Mars.

Tommy Lee did not perform any kind of drum solo stunt, instead using his time in the spotlight to reminisce about the creation of "Home Sweet Home" with Sixx and Neil.

The group also threw a snippet of Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" into "Shout at the Devil" and played the Rolling Stones' "Miss You" while Neil introduced the dancing and backup singing duo the Nasty Habits.

When the 82-minute show concluded, Lee thanked the crowd and urged them to have fun with the rest of their nights, promising that he would do the same.

Watch Motley Crue Perform 'Dr. Feelgood'

Motley Crue Sept. 12, 2025 Las Vegas Residency Set List

1. "Too Fast for Love"

2. "Live Wire"

3. "Wild Side"

4. "Shout at the Devil"

5. "Looks That Kill"

6. "Primal Scream"

7. "On With the Show"

8. "Home Sweet Home"

9. Guitar Solo

10. "Rock and Roll, Part 2" / "Smokin' in the Boys Room" / "Helter Skelter" / "Anarchy in the U.K." / "Blitzkrieg Bop" / "Fight for Your Right"

11. "Dr. Feelgood"

12. "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

13. "Girls, Girls, Girls"

14. "Kickstart My Heart"