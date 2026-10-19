Motley Crue will play another Las Vegas residency in March and April of 2027.

The band is scheduled to play eight shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, beginning March 19 and ending April 3.

"Featuring stunning visuals and a fan-voted setlist of iconic hits — including songs returning to the stage for the first time in decades — this special limited run of performances promises to highlight the legendary bravado, spectacle, and high-voltage energy only Motley Crue can deliver," a press release said.

Tickets will first become available for members of Motley Crue's S.I.N. Club and Citi card holders in a presale that launches Oct. 20. Then members of Caesars Rewards, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program and Live Nation customers will have access to a presale on Oct. 22, followed finally by the remaining tickets going on sale Oct. 23. A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

You can view a complete list of concert dates below.

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This is not Crue's first Vegas stint — their most recent residency took place Sept. 12 through Oct. 3, 2025 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Before that, they played two other residencies in 2012 and 2013.

The 2025 run of shows had originally been planned for the spring of that year, but were postponed while Vince Neil recovered from a severe stroke.

"I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough," he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last year. "The doctors said they didn't think I'd be able to go back on stage again. I go, 'No, no, I'm gonna do it. Watch and see.'"

Watch a Promo Video for Motley Crue's 2027 Las Vegas Residency

Motley Crue, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV, Carnival of Sins Show Dates:

March 2027

March 19, 20, 24, 26, 27 and 31

April 2027

April 2 and 3