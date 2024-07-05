Motley Crue’s Plan for Immortality: Avatars, Avatars, Avatars

Nikki Sixx said he was all in favor of Motley Crue continuing as avatars once the real-life band members are gone.

The bassist argued that, as long as certain values were assured, it represented an opportunity to keep their music alive for decades to come.

“I love technology,” Sixx told Swedish radio station Rockklassiker in a recent interview. “I think [it’s good] as long as it’s coming from an artist that says, ‘I have something I wanna do and this technology is gonna help.’”

He added: “At some point, we’re not gonna be here anymore.… not to be a Debbie Downer, but it’s just not gonna happen. And how great for your band – or whatever it is that you do – to be able to go forward for generations and generations. So I think, when the time is right, put us in a coffin and fire up those avatars.”

Sixx cited examples of Motley Crue’s longstanding interest in pushing presentational boundaries, saying: “We did some stuff with holograms years ago, before the technology was really fleshed out.”

Nikki Sixx Recalls Motley Crue’s $1,000 First Video

Turning to the band’s latest video, for the single “Dogs of War,” he reported: “When I think of our first video… [it] maybe cost $1,000. There was no MTV at the time, so it was like, ‘How can we shoot a video that [gets people to] talk about us on the news when we tour?’

“And we were lighting me on fire on stage at the time, and Mick [Mars] puked up some blood. And it was just like, ‘Fuck it – let’s just throw everything in there!’ And that was what we did to get fans to see what we wanna be represented as. The same as ‘Dogs Of War.’”

