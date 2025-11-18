Motley Crue Announces ‘Return of the Carnival of Sins’ 2026 Tour With Tesla and Extreme

Motley Crue will hit the road next year with Tesla and Extreme, celebrating their 45th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of their massive Carnival of Sins tour.

The Return of the Carnival of Sins trek begins on July 17 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and concludes on Sept. 26 in Ridgefield, Washington.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

READ MORE: Top 50 Motley Crue Songs

Motley Crue's 2026 Tour Is 'for the Crueheads' Old and New

“Bringing back the spirit of Carnival of Sins has been a blast, and we wanted to take it even further for its 20th anniversary," Motley Crue said in a statement. "This new show is for the Crueheads who’ve been with us through it all and for the new Crueheads who didn’t get to experience Carnival of Sins last time around. Get ready — we’re coming your way and we can’t wait to see you next summer."

Motley Crue spent the past several days teasing the Return of the Carnival of Sins on social media, posting images of sword swallowers, two-headed snakes and even a "goat-headed boy." The announcement comes roughly six weeks after the conclusion of the band's 2025 Las Vegas residency, which was postponed after Vince Neil had multiple strokes just after Christmas.

Neil said he felt "95 percent good" during the residency, though he was still adjusting to his return to performing. "There's things that I can't do on stage still. It's hard to run back and forth on that stage," he told Eddie Trunk in September. "That stage is so huge. But I'm getting used to it."

Motley Crue, Return of the Carnival of Sins 2026 Tour Dates

July 17 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 18 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 20 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 22 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

July 24 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 25 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 27 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 29 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 31 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 1 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 3 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug.15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 21 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 27 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 28 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 8 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

Sept. 10 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 11 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 — Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater

Sept. 21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

Sept. 26 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater