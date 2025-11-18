Motley Crue Announces ‘Return of the Carnival of Sins’ 2026 Tour With Tesla and Extreme
Motley Crue will hit the road next year with Tesla and Extreme, celebrating their 45th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of their massive Carnival of Sins tour.
The Return of the Carnival of Sins trek begins on July 17 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and concludes on Sept. 26 in Ridgefield, Washington.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
Motley Crue's 2026 Tour Is 'for the Crueheads' Old and New
“Bringing back the spirit of Carnival of Sins has been a blast, and we wanted to take it even further for its 20th anniversary," Motley Crue said in a statement. "This new show is for the Crueheads who’ve been with us through it all and for the new Crueheads who didn’t get to experience Carnival of Sins last time around. Get ready — we’re coming your way and we can’t wait to see you next summer."
Motley Crue spent the past several days teasing the Return of the Carnival of Sins on social media, posting images of sword swallowers, two-headed snakes and even a "goat-headed boy." The announcement comes roughly six weeks after the conclusion of the band's 2025 Las Vegas residency, which was postponed after Vince Neil had multiple strokes just after Christmas.
Neil said he felt "95 percent good" during the residency, though he was still adjusting to his return to performing. "There's things that I can't do on stage still. It's hard to run back and forth on that stage," he told Eddie Trunk in September. "That stage is so huge. But I'm getting used to it."
Motley Crue, Return of the Carnival of Sins 2026 Tour Dates
July 17 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 18 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 20 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 22 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
July 24 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 25 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 27 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 29 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 31 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 1 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 3 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 12 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug.15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 21 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 22 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 27 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
Aug. 28 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 8 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
Sept. 10 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 11 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 — Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater
Sept. 21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
Sept. 26 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
