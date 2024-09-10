Motley Crue Announces Shows at Three Famous Sunset Strip Clubs

Motley Crue will return to their roots with shows at three famous Los Angeles clubs next month.

The band will perform at the Troubador on Oct. 7, the Roxy on Oct. 9 and the Whisky a Go Go on Oct. 11 as part of their "Hollywood Takeover." Motley Crue famously emerged from the Hollywood club scene in the early '80s, performing their very first show at the Starwood Hotel in April 1981.

Hopefully they'll get a slighter better reception this time around. "People were yelling 'F--- you!' and flipping us the bird" during the kickoff song, 'Take Me to the Top,'" singer Vince Neil wrote while recalling the band's first show in the book The Dirt. "Then one meathead, in a black AC/DC shirt, hocked a loogey that landed on my white leather pants. Without even thinking, I leapt off the stage mid-phrase and put him in a headlock and started pummeling him."

Read More: The Night Motley Crue Played Their First Show

Motley Crue Aim to Raise a Quarter-Million Dollars for Homeless Youth

In addition to promoting their new EP Cancelled, which includes a cover of the Beastie Boys' "Fight for Your Right," Motley Crue will use the Sunset Strip shows to launch a new charitable endeavor. They aim to raise $250,000 to benefit Covenant House by auctioning off instruments played at each of the shows, as well as a pair of tickets to the Troubadour concert. Covenant House is a non-profit organization supporting young people experiencing homelessness.

The group will also host a charity dinner at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on Oct. 8. A pop-up shop featuring exclusive merchandise will open at the venue on Oct 6. Tickets for the three concerts will be available only at the respective venue box offices beginning Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10AM PT.

