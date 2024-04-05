These days, the average cost of making a new album is in the six figure-range.

On the low end, you're looking at around $200,000, but depending on how much time is spent in the studio, the paychecks for the musicians and how involved the production process is, that number can rise quickly and substantially.

In the '60s, the average cost hovered around $15,000 (the equivalent of approximately $150,000 in 2024 dollars), but for bands like the Beach Boys, the Beatles and the Who, that budget would not cut it. Their respective albums, Pet Sounds (1966), Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967) and Tommy (1969) racked up bills that, by today's standards, cost more than double that aforementioned $200,000 budget, an astronomical amount of money in those years.

And that was just the tip of the iceberg. Acts like Fleetwood Mac, Def Leppard, Eagles, Guns N' Roses and others released albums in the '70s, '80s and '90s whose total cost to make ran well into the millions, thanks to lengthy recording periods and lavish living expenses for personnel, among other things. Of course, the more famous of a name you are, the bigger your budget is likely to be.

Below we're taking a look at 20 of the Most Expensive Rock Records Ever Made. They do say that you have to spend money to make money, and in many cases, these high-priced albums ended up making their return and a whole lot more for the band.