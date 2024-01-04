With the arrival of 2024 comes the promise of new music, and there's quite a range of it to look forward to.

There are LPs on the way from artists who, at one point or another, weren't even sure they wanted to continue making albums. Sleater-Kinney was vague about it following the release of 2021's Path of Wellness. Sheryl Crow, meanwhile, had flat-out announced her retirement from album-making, only to change her mind and announce a new album for 2024. "You really can't believe anything I say," she joked at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

There's also some interesting new solo material on the way. Ace Frehley, formerly of Kiss, Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden and Mick Mars, formerly of Motley Crue, will all release solo albums this year, each promising something a bit different than their output with their respective bands.

It's also worth noting the handful of artists who have hinted at new albums but have yet to share more details. Also at the Rock Hall ceremony, Elton John candidly announced that he and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin had just recently completed an album, one that would "surprise the shit out of you." On New Year's Day, Jack White also appeared to tease new music with a brief clip on his social media.



But we're getting ahead of ourselves there. Right now, we're taking a look at The 10 Most Anticipated Albums of 2024.