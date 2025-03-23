The Most and Least-Played Song Live Off Every AC/DC Album

Some people say AC/DC have made the same album over and over again. The band would probably beg to differ, and as far as Angus Young is concerned, there is strength in consistency.

"Malcolm [Young] used to say, 'Yeah, well, they said we sound the same, because we're the same band. That's what we are.' We never aimed to be going into territory that was not ours," he explained to Rolling Stone in 2021. "We know the style. We know what we're looking for, so when people hear it, they go, 'Well, that is them. They have their own stamp on who they are.'"

Though their lineup has changed multiple times over the years, AC/DC has continued to release albums and tour the world.

With the help of data from setlist.fm, we've collected the most and least-played songs live from just about every AC/DC album. For the purposes of this list, we're not including songs that have never been played live ever, as well as the 1976 international release of High Voltage, which contained songs from the band's two previous Australia/New Zealand-only albums.

Album: High Voltage (1975)

Most-played: "She's Got Balls"

Least-played: "You Ain't Got a Hold on Me"

AC/DC released their very first album, High Voltage, in 1975, though it only came out in Australia and New Zealand. Siblings Malcolm and Angus Young, along with singer Bon Scott, proved apt songwriters, writing nearly every track on the album with the exception of the traditional blues song "Baby, Please Don't Go." Every song from this album has been played live at one point or another, including the aforementioned cover. "You Ain't Got a Hold on Me" comes in last place though with 11 plays. "She's Got Balls" is No. 1 with 423 plays. Of course, most of those took place prior to Scott's death in 1980, but the band did bring the song back around for a few performances in 1986.

Album: T.N.T. (1975)

Most-played: "The Jack"

Least-played: "Rock 'n' Roll Singer"

Before the year was out, AC/DC released a second album in Australia/New Zealand, titled T.N.T. Once again, every song from it has made a set list. Technically, the least-played song is "School Days," a Chuck Berry cover, but in terms of originals its "Rock 'n' Roll Singer" with a little over 200 performances. The most-played is "The Jack," which got its first play in 1975 and most recent play at AC/DC's 2015 Coachella concert.

Album: Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (1976)

Most-played: "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

Least-played: Tie Between "Ride On" and "Big Balls"

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap came out just about everywhere in the world apart from America in 1976. It would not be released there until 1981, the year after Scott's passing. Only five out of the album's nine songs have been played live, with "Ain't No Fun (Waiting 'Round to Be a Millionaire)," "There's Gonna Be Some Rockin,'" "Squealer" and "R.I.P. (Rock in Peace)" never seeing a set list. "Big Balls" got performed once in 1976, and "Ride On" got one play in 2001, a tie for next least-played. At the top is the album's title track with over 1,200 performances.

Album: Let There Be Rock (1977)

Most-played: "Whole Lotta Rosie"

Least-played: "Go Down"

"Whole Lotta Rosie" isn't just the most-played song from Let There Be Rock, but also the second most-played song across AC/DC's entire catalog with 1,678 plays, topped only by "The Jack." It's even been included on all three of the band's official live albums. Meanwhile, "Go Down" got one play at the VH1 Studios in London in 1996, which is still more than the zero plays "Overdose" and "Crabsody in Blue" got.

Album: Powerage (1978)

Most-played: "Sin City"

Least-played: "Kicked in the Teeth"

Enter Cliff Williams on bass, who replaced Mark Evans following his 1977 firing. "Sin City" takes the cake for most-played from Powerage, an astute example of AC/DC's talent for coming up with robust three-chord guitar riffs. Only two songs from this album, "Gimme a Bullet" and "Cold Hearted Man" haven't got played, making "Kicked in the Teeth" the next least-played with two performances. Both of those were in September of 1977, literally one day apart from one another in San Francisco. It has not been heard since.

Album: Highway to Hell (1979)

Most-played: "Highway to Hell"

Least-played: "Beating Around the Bush"

If you happened to attend AC/DC's taping of the music TV show Aplauso in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 9, 1980, then congratulations, you heard the one and only time the band has played "Beating Around the Bush." Two songs from Highway to Hell have been neglected, set list-wise: "Love Hungry Man" and "Night Prowler." The album's title track understandably got the most plays — a little over 1,400 of them – and continues to rack up performances.

Album: Back in Black (1980)

Most-played: "Hells Bells"

Least-played: "Shake a Leg"

With Back in Black, we enter the Brian Johnson era of AC/DC. From this album, just one song has never made a set list, "Let Me Put My Love Into You." "Shake a Leg" got one performance in 1980, but things only go up from there. In fact, the four most-played songs from Back in Black have all earned over 1,000 plays each, with "Hells Bells" claiming the top slot at 1,302 plays. "Back in Black" is not far behind at 1,295, followed by "Shoot to Thrill" (1,208) and "You Shook Me All Night Long" (1,199).

Album: For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) (1981)

Most-played: "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)"

Least-played: "C.O.D."

Sometimes, bands will struggle after releasing an album as successful as Back in Black. But that was not the case for AC/DC, who followed it up with another hugely successful release, For Those About to Rock (We Salute You). Only half of the album's 10 total songs have been played live. There is, of course, the title track which has gathered 1,158 plays so far. On the lower end is "C.O.D." — "Care of the Devil" — with just 10 plays, all of which occurred in 1982.

Album: Flick of the Switch (1983)

Most-played: "Guns for Hire"

Least-played: "Landslide"

Flick of the Switch did not perform as well commercially as AC/DC's previous two albums, but it did mark something else notable: it was the last album to include drummer Phil Rudd before his return on 1995's Ballbreaker. "Deep in the Hole" and "Brain Shake" have never been played, while "Landslide" (not to be confused with the tender Fleetwood Mac song of the same name) got one play in 1983, the year Flick of the Switch came out. "Guns for Hire" has 71 plays to its name, which coincidentally was the A-side to "Landslide."

Album: Fly on the Wall (1985)

Most-played: "Fly on the Wall"

Least-played: "Playing With Girls"

Beginning in October of 1984, AC/DC gathered in Mountain Studios, then owned by Queen, in Montreux, Switzerland to record Fly on the Wall. With Rudd gone, Simon Wright took over on drums and after approximately four months of work, the 10-track album was recorded. Only five of those tracks have ever been played live. The title track got a lot of attention in 1985 and 1986, while "Playing With Girls" squeaked in one play. (Props to the person who recorded it.)

Album: Blow Up Your Video (1988)

Most-played: "Heatseeker"

Least-played: "Go Zone"

Just as quickly as Wright arrived on drums, he played his final album with AC/DC, 1988's Blow Up Your Video, which was also the last album Johnson was listed as a co-writer on. A tour was launched in support of the album, marking the first time the band played dates in their native Australia in seven years, though only four of the album's tracks were included: "Heatseeker," "That's the Way I Wanna Rock 'n' Roll," "Nick of Time" and "Go Zone." Actually, those are the only four songs to ever have been played from the album, with "Go Zone" at eight plays and "Heatseeker" at 284.

Album: The Razor's Edge (1990)

Most-played: "Thunderstruck"

Least-played: "Are You Ready"

Even people who know nothing about AC/DC recognize "Thunderstruck," which is understandably the most-played song from 1990's The Razor's Edge. "I'm a classic doodler, and every now and again I'll pick up a guitar and knock out some classical-sounding or flamenco thing just for a stretch," Angus Young explained in 1992. "That's how the 'Thunderstruck' intro came about." A number of songs from this album have never made a set list, with the least-played being "Are You Ready," a No. 16 hit in the U.S.

Album: Ballbreaker (1995)

Most-played: "Hard as a Rock"

Least-played: "Cover You in Oil"

As mentioned, Rudd returned to AC/DC in time for 1995's Ballbreaker. A new face entered the picture here in the form of producer Rick Rubin, a longtime fan of the band. As AC/DC grew older, they played less of their newer material, which stands to reason given fans wanted to hear their favorite hits at concerts. Thus, "Hard as Rock" has earned 295 plays, "Boogie Man" and "Ballbreaker" each have nearly `150 to their names, "Hail Caesar" has 100 and "Cover You in Oil" 75. The rest have never been touched.

Album: Stiff Upper Lip (2000)

Most-played: "Stiff Upper Lip"

Least-played: "Satellite Blues"

Stiff Upper Lip marked the last AC/DC album that George Young, the older brother of Malcolm and Angus, produced before his death. Only four songs from the 12-track album have been played live, so far at least. In order from most to least-played: "Stiff Upper Lip," "Safe in New York City," "Meltdown" and "Satellite Blues." One of those performances of the title track was for an episode of Saturday Night Live on March 18, 2000.

Album: Black Ice (2008)

Most-played: "Rock 'n' Roll Train"

Least-played: "Anything Goes"

A whole eight years passed between Stiff Upper Lip and Black Ice, years in which not a lot of touring happened for AC/DC — it was also the longest gap between their studio albums in their entire career. Black Ice contains a whopping 15 tracks, but only five of them have made set lists: "Rock 'n' Roll Train" is at the top with 283 plays, followed by "Big Jack," "Black Ice," "War Machine" and finally, "Anything Goes" with 112 plays. Considering the extended gap, it was even more impressive when Black Ice was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2010 Grammys.

Album: Rock or Bust (2014)

Most-played: "Rock or Bust"

Least-played: "Rock the Blues Away"

After Malcolm Young retired, his nephew Stevie Young joined the band in 2014, just in time to participate in Rock or Bust. "I'm not trying to imitate or copy him – but trying to keep the spirit of what he did in the band," Stevie said then. This is AC/DC's shortest album, but it still contains 11 songs, six of which have never been performed. The title track takes the No. 1 spot for most-played at 90 renditions, while "Rock the Blues Away" got in one play at a Los Angeles concert in 2015.

Album: Power Up (2020)

Most-played: Tie Between "Demon Fire" and "Shot in the Dark"

Least-played: Tie Between "Demon Fire" and "Shot in the Dark"

To be fair, Power Up is not even five years old yet, so it makes sense that only two of its songs have been played live so far: "Demon Fire" and "Shot in the Dark," both of which were released as singles and have been played 25 times each. Of particular importance is the fact that all of the songs on Power Up were co-written by Malcolm Young prior to his 2017 death. The album was reportedly finished in the fall of 2018, but shelved while the band settled their lineup.