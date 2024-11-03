Morrissey Cuts Concert Short After Fans Rush Stage

Things got scary during a Morrissey concert in Dallas on Saturday night when fans rushed the stage, forcing the singer to cut his performance short.

Following his initial set, the former Smiths frontman returned to the spotlight for an encore. As he began to perform “First of the Gang to Die,” the second single off of 2004’s You Are The Quarry, concertgoers began jumping on stage.

The invasion was slow to begin with – initially, a lone woman climbed up from the crowd to grab Morrissey’s hand. A man soon followed suit, then another lady jumped onstage to embrace the singer.

READ MORE: Morrissey Claims Johnny Marr Ignored Smiths Reunion Deal

Things escalated from there, as further overzealous fans flocked towards Morrissey. The rocker’s security guards, who had been carefully managing the initial invaders, quickly decided to whisk the acclaimed vocalist backstage to safety. He did not return to complete the performance. Meanwhile, TMZ reported that one bodyguard was injured in the ordeal. Footage of the incident can be seen in the video below.

Morrissey's History of Canceling Concerts

While Morrissey is known for his engaging and dynamic performances, he also has a reputation for canceling shows. In 2018 he pulled the plug on a run of dates due to “logistical circumstances,” while an incident with Italian police led him to cancel a string of shows there in 2017. You can go further back through the past few decades to find many instances of postponed or aborted shows, with excuses ranging from medical issues to Morrissey’s refusal to perform at venues serving meat.

The former Smiths singer is in the middle of a North American tour which will conclude Nov. 23 in Waukegan, Illinois.