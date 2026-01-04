Morrissey is kicking off 2026 the same way he ended 2025: by canceling concerts.

The former Smiths singer and longtime solo star has postponed his first show of the year, which was set to take place Saturday night in Rancho Mirage, California.

In announcing the news, the venue (Aqua Caliente) announced the reason as "an adverse reaction to a prescription medicine." This was already a makeup date, as the show was previously postponed from its original Oct. 24, 2025 date.

Morrissey's planned Jan. 6 concert in San Diego has also been canceled, as has a previously announced Jan. 25 date in the Dominican Republic. The reasons for those two cancellations have not been announced.

Morrissey has canceled so many concerts, and for so many reasons, during his career that the WeHeartM website has dedicated a lengthy page to tracking them all. To date the site lists 402 cancelled shows, postponed dates and abbreviated performances.

According to their math, in addition to the two canceled 2026 shows, Morrissey canceled 32 of his planned 63 dates in 2025 and 9 of his 23 planned 2024 concerts. That adds up to 43 canceled shows out of 88.

Comparing the site's 2023 data with SetList.fm's reports of his last 12 shows for the same year reveals that six happened and six were cancelled.

Add it all up and Morrissey has canceled 49 of his last 100 scheduled shows, for reasons including extreme exhaustion, lack of label support, band member injuries, a severe sinusitis attack, and technical issues.

As Stereogum notes, Morrissey's next show is scheduled to take place on Jan. 10 in San Antonio. That's also a makeup date, as the concert was postponed from May 8, 2025. They go on to note that the singer hasn't played the city in 15 years, as his planned 2016 and 2017 concerts were...say it all together... postponed then canceled.