Mitch Malloy Still ‘Pissed’ Over Short Stint with Van Halen

Mitch Malloy is angry that he’s been left on his own to deal with the public fallout after a brief stint with Van Halen in 1996.

They demoed “It’s the Right Time” together while trying to determine if Malloy would be a good fit as band’s third frontman, following their split with Sammy Hagar. In the end, Malloy said he decided not to join and that paved the way for Gary Cherone and Van Halen III.

Malloy has previously explained that he wasn’t attracted to the music Van Halen was working on for that album. He’s now rebuilt “It’s the Right Time,” which contains contributions from other writers and parts created by Eddie Van Halen.

The seemingly cleaned-up version of the track, available below, is accompanied by a series of photos. One shows Malloy and Van Halen in the studio together, with a caption explaining that Joe Walsh had just called to recommend a different singer. Van Halen reportedly told him, “Oh, thanks Joe, but we got Mitch Malloy.”

A later moment shows a fax apparently sent to Van Halen’s management in September 1996. “Mitch has asked me to pass along his regrets that [due] to his strong commitments and excitement about his solo career in Nashville, he will have to respectfully pass on the opportunity to be considered as the new lead vocalist in Van Halen," the fax reads. “After spending time with Eddie and the guys, Mitch feels [they are] a strong bond that he will carry with him throughout his life. Thanks again for the opportunity. Best of luck with the endeavor and please pass along our best to the band.”

Malloy also commented below the video: “Instead of being celebrated as Van Halen’s first choice to replace Sam, I’m left with sticking up for myself. It’s not right and it’s not fair to me. And I’m kinda pissed.

“Anyone else would not have handled this as well as I have. Ed told me that the last time I saw him. I just wish, in the end, he’d told the press the truth … so I don’t have to. I wish no one knew, to be honest.”

Mitch Malloy’s ‘Wicked Chemistry’ with Van Halen

Asked again about the Van Halen III demos, Malloy said they were “not inspiring enough for me to even make songs out of – but we had wicked chemistry, as you can hear. So, we would have grown into a badass writing team, for sure.

“I would have encouraged some of [Eddie Van Halen’s] heavy side, but you never know. Of course, the riffs and chords came from him. He was a master of that. I would have tried to take a nod from [David Lee Roth] as well, as I love the first few records.”

Malloy admits that “obviously, I was never gonna sound like Dave … but that's OK too. It would have been great; I’m sure of it. Of course, not everyone would have thought so, but we would have.

“I will forever cherish every second with Ed and Alex [Van Halen].”

Watch Mitch Mallow’s New ‘It’s the Right Time’ Video

