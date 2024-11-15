Nikki Sixx and Gene Simmons Weigh in on Tyson vs. Paul Fight

One of the most highly anticipated boxing matches in recent memory will take place tonight, as Jake Paul takes on Mike Tyson live on Netflix.

There are many layers to the hype surrounding the bout. Tyson, as most people know, is one of the most decorated – and feared – fighters in boxing history. However, he’s also 58 years old and hasn’t had a professional match since 2005.

Meanwhile, his opponent is 27 years old, and has had an unlikely rise to boxing fame. For years, Paul was best-known for viral videos and acting in a Disney Chanel TV show, however he switched to boxing in 2018 and has since become one of the sport’s biggest attractions. Paul has come under criticism for the opponents he’s faced. Many -- like former basketball player Nate Robinson and former MMA fighters Ben Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz – were not boxers by trade.

Fans around the globe are excited for the Tyson vs. Paul fight, including some of rock’s biggest stars. Surprisingly, they are overwhelmingly backing the 58-year-old former champ.

Gene Simmons and Nikki Sixx Among Mike Tyson's Supporters

On X (formerly Twitter), Gene Simmons lent his support to Tyson. “My sincere best wishes tomorrow night to the one and only Champ, Mike Tyson,” the Kiss bassist wrote, his words accompanied by a photo of the rocker alongside the boxer.

Similarly, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx predicted the former heavyweight champ would reign supreme.

“Mike Tyson is looking stronger and faster than I’ve ever seen him,” Sixx declared on social media. When a fan responded by pointing to Tyson’s advanced age, Sixx replied: “I see you know a lot of boxing and Mike’s style versus an amateur. There will be blood.”

Meanwhile, Maynard James Keenan has shown his support for Tyson, not just on social media, but in the real world. The Tool frontman – who also has a black belt Brazilian jiu-jitsu –founded the Verde Valley BJJ martial arts school in Cottonwood, Arizona. Tyson has been training there for his fight.

Non-rock celebrities are also throwing their support behind Tyson. “I have known Mike since the day he won his first title and I will tell you that this is the hardest punching superhuman fighter of all time!” declared Sylvester Stallone, along with a photoshopped image of his character Rocky Balboa fighting Iron Mike. Meanwhile, WWE said, “LFG Mike Tyson! I’ll be in your corner! We will party all night long to celebrate when you win!”