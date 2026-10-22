Despite ongoing health problems, Mike Love remains focused on getting back to performing.

The Beach Boys legend garnered a wave of attention recently when he appeared with his famous band during their performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Love, who canceled an extended run of dates this summer due to undisclosed health issues, was visibly frail and only able to sing backing vocals on a few songs. His appearance led many observers to wonder if the Ryman show could be his last public performance, however Love has indicated he has no interest in retirement.

In a recent correspondence with the The New York Times, Love noted that being onstage at the Ryman “fed my soul and gave me an incredible lift.” Though he didn’t reveal the exact condition he was dealing with, or its severity, Love made his intentions clear. “I’m putting my full energy into rehab so I can get back to the music and the best fans in the world,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer remarked.

Mike Love's 'Show Business Mentality' Keeps Him Going

Love is currently the only man allowed to use the Beach Boys name, the result of a long list of legal battles and disputes. Al Jardine, another of the band’s co-founding members, tours with his group the Pet Sounds Band, after courts struck down his attempts to use the name “Beach Boys Family and Friends.”

Though the former bandmates are estranged, Jardine expressed sympathy for Love as footage of his Ryman appearance spread across social media.

“It’s shocking and I was really depressed,” he admitted to Rolling Stone. “Obviously, [Love is] a total pro… He wants to be onstage, but he just doesn’t know how not to do it. He doesn’t know what else to do, so I think he’s trapped.”

READ MORE: Al Jardine Thinks Beach Boys Will Continue Once Mike Love Retires

Jardine echoed similar sentiments to The New York Times. "Mike is the epitome of that show business mentality,” he noted. “And I think that’s what keeps Mike up there, no matter what the cost is.”

At time of writing, the Beach Boys still have a pair of performances remaining on their calendar for 2026: A stop at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Nov. 11, and a show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol, Virginia on Nov. 13.