Hear a Song From Mike Campbell’s New LP Featuring Graham Nash

Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs will release a new album, Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits, on June 14.

The LP features guests Graham Nash, Lucinda Williams, Chris Stapleton and Campbell's own former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers bandmate, Benmont Tench.

"It was spiritual," Campbell told Rolling Stone of his experience making the album in his Los Angeles home studio earlier this year. "I got a little wistful about Tom because we had been there together, and I stood where we had set up with Mudcrutch originally in that room. I got a lot of flashbacks of sweet memories."

This is the Knobs' third album, but according to Campbell, many of its songs have been sitting in his archive for years.

"Back in the day, I would write songs and then give them to my partner Tom, and that's all I ever did with them," he explained. "I gave him so much he couldn't possibly ever deal with it all. I stuck a lot up on the shelf for future assessment. And so here I am in the future and I pulled them out."

A complete set list is available below, as well as the first song from the album, "Dare to Dream," with Nash.

“[Nash] kind of made it sound a little bit like the Hollies blend on the vocals," Campbell said. "He really lifted the song up and it was just a thrill to have a hero of mine singing my song.”

Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs on the Road

Campbell and the Knobs will tour this summer with the new music in tow, beginning June 21. Their usual drummer, Matt Laug, won't be with them as he'll be filling in for Phil Rudd in AC/DC, but in his place will be another fellow former Heartbreaker, Steve Ferrone. The set lists will include music from all three Knobs albums, plus Heartbreakers classics.

“I'm still grieving," Campbell said. "It's a bittersweet thing. We do an old song because I still miss my brother. But he's still alive in those songs."

Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 'Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits' Track Listing:

1. "The Greatest"

2. "Angel of Mercy"

3. "Dare to Dream" (feat. Graham Nash)

4. "Hands Are Tied"

5. "Hell or High Water" (feat. Lucinda Williams)

6. "So Alive"

7. "Shake These Blues"

8. "Innocent Man"

9. "Don't Wait Up" (feat. Chris Stapleton & Benmont Tench)

10. "My Old Friends"

11. "Amanda Lynn"