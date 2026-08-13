Micky Dolenz continued to add stops as his well-received 60 Years of the Monkees Tour unfolded throughout the year. He now has more than 20 dates confirmed through early 2027.

With the deaths of three bandmates, Dolenz emerged as the last surviving member of the Monkees. He appeared on every album and tour and also sang most of their best-known songs, including a trio of No. 1 hits from 1967, "Last Train to Clarksville," "I'm a Believer" and "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone."

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. The latest confirmed shows are in bold. For more information and tickets, go to Micky Dolenz's official website.

Where Is the Monkees' Micky Dolenz Playing in 2026?

The Monkees initially got together to play a fictional band on a hit Emmy-winning TV sitcom in the late-'60s. They went on to release four chart-topping LPs. The Dolenz-sung single "Pleasant Valley Sunday" also reached the Top 5 in 1967. Their final album of original material was 2016's Good Times!, a No. 14 U.S. hit.

This anniversary tour began back in February. "What I want to do, as the 60th anniversary of that wonderful moment is upon me, is to look back and share with the fans the sheer joy of what we accomplished," Dolenz said in an official statement, "and what it all still means to so many."

Micky Dolenz appeared on every Monkees album and tour. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) Micky Dolenz appeared on every Monkees album and tour. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images)

Michael Nesmith and Dolenz had recently completed a well-received Monkees farewell tour when Nesmith died in 2021. Dolenz released Dolenz Sings Nesmith just months before; that solo LP remains his most recent. Peter Tork passed away in 2019, after Davy Jones in 2012.

READ MORE: Top 10 Monkees Songs

"The death of Davy was a big shock. Peter not so much because he had been sick for a while. Mike also had health issues," Dolenz told the Orange County Register. "I'm not sure if I have really digested it all yet. I'm not sure if you ever really do."

Micky Dolenz, '60 Years of the Monkees' Tour Dates

9/8-9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

9/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ United Theater on Broadway

9/24 – Greeneville, TN @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center

9/26 – Liberty, SC @ Pickens County Performing Arts Center

9/29 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre

10/1 – Hopewell, VA @ The Historic Beacon Theatre

10/3 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Music Box

10/15 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

10/17 – North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre and Performing Arts Center

10/30 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

11/1 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

11/4 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate PAC

11/6 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park's Center Stage

11/8 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

11/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

11/13 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena

11/15 – Senatobia, MS @ Heindl Center for the Performing Arts

11/20 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

12/3 – Columbus, OH @ Kebba Live

12/5 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

1/22/2027 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Wells Hall at the Parker

1/24/2027 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

2/27/2027 – Carmel, IN @ Payne and Mencias Palladium