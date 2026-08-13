Micky Dolenz Extends His 60 Years of the Monkees Tour Into 2027
Micky Dolenz continued to add stops as his well-received 60 Years of the Monkees Tour unfolded throughout the year. He now has more than 20 dates confirmed through early 2027.
With the deaths of three bandmates, Dolenz emerged as the last surviving member of the Monkees. He appeared on every album and tour and also sang most of their best-known songs, including a trio of No. 1 hits from 1967, "Last Train to Clarksville," "I'm a Believer" and "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone."
See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. The latest confirmed shows are in bold. For more information and tickets, go to Micky Dolenz's official website.
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The Monkees initially got together to play a fictional band on a hit Emmy-winning TV sitcom in the late-'60s. They went on to release four chart-topping LPs. The Dolenz-sung single "Pleasant Valley Sunday" also reached the Top 5 in 1967. Their final album of original material was 2016's Good Times!, a No. 14 U.S. hit.
This anniversary tour began back in February. "What I want to do, as the 60th anniversary of that wonderful moment is upon me, is to look back and share with the fans the sheer joy of what we accomplished," Dolenz said in an official statement, "and what it all still means to so many."
Michael Nesmith and Dolenz had recently completed a well-received Monkees farewell tour when Nesmith died in 2021. Dolenz released Dolenz Sings Nesmith just months before; that solo LP remains his most recent. Peter Tork passed away in 2019, after Davy Jones in 2012.
READ MORE: Top 10 Monkees Songs
"The death of Davy was a big shock. Peter not so much because he had been sick for a while. Mike also had health issues," Dolenz told the Orange County Register. "I'm not sure if I have really digested it all yet. I'm not sure if you ever really do."
Micky Dolenz, '60 Years of the Monkees' Tour Dates
9/8-9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum
9/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ United Theater on Broadway
9/24 – Greeneville, TN @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center
9/26 – Liberty, SC @ Pickens County Performing Arts Center
9/29 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre
10/1 – Hopewell, VA @ The Historic Beacon Theatre
10/3 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Music Box
10/15 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre
10/17 – North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre and Performing Arts Center
10/30 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
11/1 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre
11/4 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate PAC
11/6 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park's Center Stage
11/8 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
11/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
11/13 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena
11/15 – Senatobia, MS @ Heindl Center for the Performing Arts
11/20 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center
12/3 – Columbus, OH @ Kebba Live
12/5 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
1/22/2027 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Wells Hall at the Parker
1/24/2027 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
2/27/2027 – Carmel, IN @ Payne and Mencias Palladium
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Gallery Credit: Dave Swanson