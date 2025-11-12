Micky Dolenz will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Monkees with a lengthy 2026 tour. The first shows arrive in February and continue into November. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below.

"I've spent nearly my entire life either in front of or behind the cameras or microphones," Dolenz said in an official statement. "Much of what I've been able to share with the world has come from this thing called 'The Monkees' – this wacky musical-comedy TV show about a band struggling for success. Interestingly, on the show, the Monkees never actually made it. Off-screen, however, we sold out concerts all over the world."

Dolenz sang most of the Monkees' best-known songs, including a trio of No. 1 hits from 1967, "Last Train to Clarksville," "I'm a Believer" and "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone." "Pleasant Valley Sunday" reached the Top 5 in 1967. He remained through every subsequent Monkees album and tour, and is now the last living member of the group.

When Does the '60 Years of the Monkees' Tour Begin?

The Monkees' final album of original material was 2016's Good Times!, a No. 14 U.S. hit. Michael Nesmith died in 2021 not long after he and Dolenz staged well-received farewell dates. Peter Tork died in 2019, following Davy Jones in 2012. Dolenz's recent solo discography includes 2021's Dolenz Sings Nesmith.

"I remain proud of what I've achieved in my time, particularly with my late great and still-beloved Monkee brothers Davy, Peter and Michael," Dolenz added. "What I want to do, as the 60th anniversary of that wonderful moment is upon me, is to look back and share with the fans the sheer joy of what we accomplished — and what it all still means to so many.”

Dolenz will play in California, Ohio, Indiana, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and New York, among others. Organizers promise shows that "take audiences on a joyful, musical journey through the Monkees' history—performing the hits in chronological order, from the chart-topping classics to the fan favorites — all told with his signature warmth, wit, and stories."

Micky Dolenz, '60 Years of the Monkees' 2026 Tour Dates

2/12 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

2/13 – Cerritos, CA @ Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

3/3 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

3/5 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

3/7 – New Buffalo, MI @ Silver Creek Event Center

4/12 – Landsdowne, PA @Landsdowne Theater

4/15 – Vienna, VA @ The Barns

4/16 – Vienna, VA @ The Barns

4/18- Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

4/19 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount

5/7 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

5/9 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre Dallas

5/11 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre-Austin

5/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

5/15 – Gulfport, MS @ Island View Casino

5/24 – Jeffersonville, IN @ Abbey Road on the River

6/26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

6/28 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

7/11 – Lakeside, OH @ Hoover Auditorium

9/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

10/3 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Music Box

10/15 – Greenburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

10/17 – North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre and Performing Arts Center

11/6 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage