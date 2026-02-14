Micky Dolenz kicked off his 60 Years of the Monkees tour on Thursday at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, California, delivering a mammoth 32-song set that comprised the Monkees' biggest hits, a healthy dose of deep cuts and a few covers for good measure.

You can see the full set list and watch video from the performance below.

Why Micky Dolenz Covered Jimi Hendrix at 2026 Tour Kickoff

Dolenz broke the show up into two acts plus an encore. He opened with the one-two punch of "(Theme From) The Monkees" and "Last Train to Clarksville," followed closely by "I Wanna Be Free," "A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You," "Mary, Mary," "Randy Scouse Git" and more Monkees classics.

The singer even played a truncated cover of "Purple Haze" by Jimi Hendrix, who famously spent a week opening for the Monkees before the mismatched billing fell apart. Dolenz cut the song before the first chorus and said in a singsong voice, "We want Davy, we want the Monkees!" — mimicking the thousands of young girls in the audience who didn't appreciate the band's guitar-slinging hard rock opener.

READ MORE: Did the DAR Really Force Jimi Hendrix Off the Monkees' Tour?

Dolenz played more Monkees hits in act two, including "Valleri" and I'm Not Your Stepping Stone." But he also played some deep cuts and cult favorites, including "Porpoise Song" (the theme from their polarizing 1968 film Head) and "Circle Sky." He also paid tribute to his former bandmate Michael Nesmith by covering "Different Drum," which Nesmith wrote for the Monkees but had rejected by TV producers. (It later became a hit for the Stone Poneys, featuring Linda Ronstadt.)

How Long Will Micky Dolenz's Tour Last?

Dolenz's 60 Years of the Monkees tour is set to run through November, with the singer taking stock of his decades-long legacy and shapeshifting career.

"I've spent nearly my entire life either in front of or behind the cameras or microphones," Dolenz said in a statement announcing the tour. "Much of what I've been able to share with the world has come from this thing called 'The Monkees' – this wacky musical-comedy TV show about a band struggling for success. Interestingly, on the show, the Monkees never actually made it. Off-screen, however, we sold out concerts all over the world."

READ MORE: Why Michael Nesmith Hated 'More of the Monkees'

The tour is also an opportunity for Dolenz to pay tribute to his late bandmates: Nesmith, Davy Jones and Peter Tork.

"I remain proud of what I've achieved in my time, particularly with my late great and still-beloved Monkee brothers Davy, Peter and Michael," Dolenz added. "What I want to do, as the 60th anniversary of that wonderful moment is upon me, is to look back and share with the fans the sheer joy of what we accomplished — and what it all still means to so many.”

Watch Micky Dolenz Perform at the '60 Years of the Monkees' Tour Kickoff (Part 1)

Watch Micky Dolenz Perform at the '60 Years of the Monkees' Tour Kickoff (Part 2)

Micky Dolenz - Feb. 12, 2026, Solana Beach, CA Set List

Act 1

1. "(Theme From) The Monkees"

2. "Last Train to Clarksville"

3. "Papa Gene's Blues"

4. "Take a Giant Step"

5. "I Wanna Be Free" (Coco Dolenz on lead vocals)

6. "A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You"

7. "Mary, Mary"

8. "Look Out (Here Comes Tomorrow)" (Alex Jules on lead vocals)

9. "She"

10. "Your Auntie Grizelda" (Rich Dart on lead vocals)

11. "The Girl I Knew Somewhere"

12. "For Pete's Sake"

13. "You Just May Be the One"

14. "Shades of Gray"

15. "Randy Scouse Git"

16. "Purple Haze" (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover)

17. "Words

18. "Pleasant Valley Sunday"

Act 2

19. "Different Drum" (Michael Nesmith cover)

20. "Valleri"

21. "Tapioca Tundra"

22. "Goin' Down"

23. "Porpoise Song (Theme From 'Head')"

24. "As We Go Along"

25. "Circle Sky"

26. "That Was Then, This Is Now"

27. "Me & Magdalena"

28. "I'm Not Your Stepping Stone"

Encore

29. "Listen to the Band"

30. "No Time"

31. "Daydream Believer"

32. "I'm a Believer"

