Rockers React to Mick Ralphs’ Death: ‘One of the All-Time Greats’

The music world is paying tribute to founding Bad Company and Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs, whose death at the age of 81 was announced Monday.

Ralphs retired from the road after suffering a stroke just days after his last show with Bad Company, which took place on Oct. 29, 2016.

"Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground," Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers announced on the band's social media sites. "He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humor. Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won't be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven."

“He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply,” added Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke. The group were recently selected for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with the ceremony scheduled for Nov. 8 in Los Angeles.

Def Leppard singer and passionate Mott the Hoople disciple Joe Elliott paid a loving tribute to Ralphs, calling him "a constant companion on my musical journey" and "one of the kindest souls I ever met."

Guitarists such as Joe Bonamassa, Tommy Thayer of Kiss and Motorhead's Phil Campbell were quick to praise Ralphs' style, with Bonamassa calling him "one of the greatest ever to do it." You can see other reactions to Mick Ralphs' death below: