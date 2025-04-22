Hear Foreigner Star Mick Jones’ New Song ‘Shelter From the Storm’

Foreigner star Mick Jones is releasing a new solo single named 'Shelter from the Storm' on May 23.

You can listen to the song, which was originally written decades ago and picked back up now as part of Jones' fight against Parkinson's, below.

Fans are invited to pre-save the single at this link in support of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, which is celebrated each April. Jones has been quietly living with Parkinson’s disease (PD) over the past several years, announcing his diagnosis for the first time publicly at the top of last year.

'Shelter from the Storm' features Jones on lead and backing vocals, bass and electric guitar.

On April 26, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) will unveil the song at their annual Parkinson’s Unity Walk, an interactive day of programming that includes thousands of people and families impacted by PD, in New York City’s Central Park.

Jones is slated to take part in this event, and fans can support his goal by donating to MJFF through his team by visiting this site. 100 percent of proceeds from the walk will go toward supporting The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s mission to speed critical research toward a cure and public policy priorities that people and families living with PD urgently need.

“I am honored that my friend Michael J Fox has chosen to unveil 'Shelter from the Storm' at the Unity Walk this year," Jones declares. "Michael has done so much to raise awareness of the terrible debilitating disease that we share. His efforts to bring focus to the need for funds to research and a cure are legendary, and I hope to support him in any way that I can.”

Also appearing on “Shelter from the Storm” in addition to Jones are Felix van Dijk on acoustic guitar and backing vocals, Dave Eggar on keyboard, Robert Holmes on lead guitar, Steve Kirkman on electric guitar and backing vocals, Chuck Palmer on drum programming, and Mickie Steier on backing vocals.

Hear Mick Jones Perform 'Shelter From the Storm'